Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices Market Share, Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Rising cases of neurological disorders, increasing awareness of new treatment procedures associated with brain traumaNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices market was valued at USD 10.19 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 18.35 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7%. The projected growth is mainly due to applications of non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices in neurotrauma and other brain disorders. Neurotrauma is a hazardous public health problem that deserves the attention of the world's health community.
The increasing load of Brain Trauma Injuries may be a leading explanation for neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. As a result, there are varied initiatives taken at the regional and world levels to form awareness that expedited a significant designation rate, therefore governing the expansion of non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices. WHO has conducted research which showed that traumatic brain injury (TBI) usually requires long-term care and therefore incurs an economic cost to health systems. For this reason, various countries need to develop surveillance systems and conduct epidemiologic studies to estimate the impact of neurotrauma among their people to guide the development of more effective preventive methods. Several methods have already proven effective, such as the use of motorcycle helmets, head supports in vehicles or sports equipment. The Technological progress in the area is concerned with precision, and affordability that are supporting the trade growth. For example, recently obtainable non-invasive intracranial pressure monitors, like Transcranial physicist (TCD), are correct in positioning and making a far better pressure gradient and additionally transportation with additional accuracy within the treatment. The Minimally Invasive Surgeries are less traumatic to patients and facilitate quicker recovery with fewer hurdles. In minimally invasive medicine surgeries, non-invasive brain trauma observance devices play an important role. Thus, the rising volume of MIS is propelling the Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices industry’s growth.
The critical target population during this market includes individuals who are senior citizens or above the age of 60 years. This section of the community is at a more significant risk for brain trauma and their co-morbidities. The world geriatric population is on arise, thus acting as an essential driver for the Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices market.
The global Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.
The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.
Key participants include
Natus Medical, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Advanced Brain Monitoring, CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Siemens, Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Medtronic PLC., Integra Lifesciences
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices market is growing at a CAGR of 8.1% in the Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, with 7.9% and 7.8% CAGR, respectively. High brain trauma cases across the globe are the key factor to accelerate the non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market growth during forecast period across all regions
• As of 2019, Traumatic Brain Injuries is the dominating Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices application, which holds 26% of the global Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices market. Asia Pacific market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and Europe regions
• Neurological centers are expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2027, with a CAGR of 8.3%. The availability of skilled professionals and state of the art equipment’s in the centers will help to gain momentum in the non-invasive brain trauma monitoring devices market.
• Other Application segments (that includes Autism, Schizophrenia, Depression, Dementia, Dyslexia) was valued at USD 1.88 billion and is expected to reach USD 3.31 billion by 2027
• Europe is expected to account for 30% of the global Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices market. The aging population and availability of the latest treatment procedures available in the healthcare system will help witness Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices growth in the region.
• The high cost associated with the mechanism, lack of availability of equipment’s and skilled professionals in developing regions are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
Segments covered in the report
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Non-Invasive Brain Trauma Monitoring Devices market on the basis of type, application, end use, and region:
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Monitoring Devices
o MRI
o CT scanner
o PET scanner
o EEG
o MEG
o Other
• Accessories
o Electrodes
o Sensors
o Other
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Traumatic Brain Injuries
• Parkinson
• Headache disorders
• Epilepsy
• Other Applications
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
• Hospital
• Neurological Centers
• Diagnostics Labs
• Emergency Care Units
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key findings in the report:
• Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities
• Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing
• Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.
• New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players
• Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics
