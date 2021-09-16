Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027
High incidence of diabetes, increasing geriatric population & continuous technological advancements across the globe are the factors contributing to high CAGRNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Reports and Data, the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices market was valued at USD 3.45 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 15.98 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.2%. Estimating and identifying appropriate blood glucose level in patients through continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices is a vital component of therapy success. Continuous glucose monitoring evolved from enzyme-based electrochemical glucose sensors. It is an instrument with a small sensor attached with a transmitter for daily diabetes management. The Continuous Glucose Monitoring devices aid in better diabetes management by proactively tracking glucose level fluctuations in interstitial fluid as a basis for improving metabolic control. CGM devices help in reducing the risk of hyperglycemia & hypoglycemia.
The global spread of diabetes along with increasing geriatric population and continuous technological advancements have propelled the market growth of the CGM devices. According to the WHO, Diabetes is increasing at an alarming rate in the United States, and nearly 30.3 million people, or 9.4% of the U.S. population, have diabetes. An estimated 23.1 million people - or 7.2% of the population - had diagnosed diabetes. North America accounts for the largest share in the global continuous glucose monitoring devices market due to government initiatives undertaken for prevention of diabetes and treatment support along with the presence of dominant players in this region, technological advancements in the drug discovery procedures, growing rate of obesity in the region, sedentary lifestyle and techno savvy population.
While, there are certain restraining factors which stand as potential challenges to the market growth. Inadequate reimbursement and high cost associated with the application of CGM devices, measurement reliability, human factors issues, lack of a standardized format for displaying results, and uncertainty pertaining to the best use of CGM data to make therapeutic decisions are some of the key factors hampering the growth of this market during the forecast period.
The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.
The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices market in these key regions.
Key findings from the report suggest
• Insulin Pumps segment is expected to attain the highest CAGR of 15.6% due to technological developments aiding advanced diabetes care management the region where geriatric population is growing such as China and India.
• Transmitters & Receivers has been the largest segment due to its critical importance in the devices. It is expected to maintain its market share dominance in the forecast period.
• Based on End-use, Homecare settings segment has the largest market share due to advanced technological developments in the market and ease of use of the CGM devices; that enables the healthcare providers to provide best of the services to their patients
• Several personal CGM systems are available in the United States for daily use by people with diabetes. For instance, the Abbott FreeStyle Libre flash CGM system received FDA approval in September 2017 for stand-alone use. This sensor and transmitter system requires no calibrations or fingerstick blood glucose confirmations to make diabetes treatment decisions.
• North America accounts for the largest share in the global continuous glucose monitoring devices due to government initiatives undertaken for prevention of diabetes and treatment support and holds a dominant market share in 2018. It is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period with the market share of 33.7%.
• Europe has trailed the North American region in terms of revenue generation due to increasing adoption of these devices by countries such as Germany, Italy, France and Spain.
• High prevalence of diabetes in some of the developing countries like India & China in the Asia Pacific region, has successfully propelled the growth of the CGM devices market. It is expected to register a highest CAGR of 15.0% in the forecast period.
• The increasing incidence of diabetes patients would require focus on healthcare and would directly contribute to the growth of the target market. Furthermore, the factors that lead to diabetes such as obesity, dietary deficiency, high calorie intake, high cholesterol, smoking and excessive alcohol consumption contribute to the market growth indirectly.
• According to WHO, average medical expenditures for people with diagnosed diabetes were about USD13, 700 per year about USD 7,900 of this amount was attributed to diabetes. It is expected to support the demand for CGM devices and positively influence the market growth.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Continuous Glucose Monitoring devices market on the basis of component, end use, and region:
Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Insulin Pumps
• Transmitters & receivers
• Sensors
End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Hospitals
• Homecare settings
• Others
By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
