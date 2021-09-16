BAY AREA THAPAR ALUMNI (BATA) REUNION
October 22, 2021 at 11:00AM - 2:00PM | ZCG Innovation Center | 4500 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, 95054SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us on October 22, 2021
We all know that the Bay Area is a great place to live, work, and play. But it's also hard to keep in touch with friends and family back home.
There are several Thapar Reunion events happening around the world, but we wanted something special for our Bay Area community. So we're hosting the first-ever Bay Area Thapar Reunion right here in the heart of Silicon Valley!
Come join us on October 22nd, 2021 for an afternoon of fun and laughter as we celebrate our shared heritage together over lunch (vegetarian options available). You can expect an amazing line-up of speakers who will take you through a journey from India to America - each one sharing their own unique story along the way. And if you haven't seen your old friends in a while, this event is going to be perfect for reconnecting with everyone again!
Agenda:
Welcome and Networking
Talk on 'Strategy' by Thapar Alumni 'Dr. Ratinder Paul Singh Ahuja'
Lunch and Networking
Talk on 'Keys to Inner Fulfillment' by 'Vaisesika Dasa'
Toast and Departure
Speakers:
Topic: Strategy
Speaker: Dr. Ratinder Paul Singh Ahuja (CTO and VP, Pure Storage)
Time: 12:15 PM
Dr. Ratinder Paul Singh Ahuja is a Thapar Alumni, BE Electronics (1982 - 1986) who has conceived, invented, brought to market and successfully exited 4 startups. His passion is identifying change, the opportunity that is thus created, inventing and bringing solutions to market that address the needs of the markets impacted by those shifts. To date he has 71 issued Patents, he is a 6th Degree Blackbelt in TaeKwondo and an ardent student of SanTzu's Art of War.
Topic: Keys to Inner Fulfillment
Speaker: Vaish (Vaisesika Dasa)
Time: 1:45 PM
Vaisesika Dasa (Vaish), a veteran spiritualist, author, and corporate guide, travels worldwide sharing the practical wisdom he has assimilated from both his four decades of continual practice of spirituality as well as his deep dive into the world of entrepreneurialism. He regularly speaks at Silicon Valley’s leading corporations, as well as universities and nonprofits, presenting universal principles of spiritual development and he will be one of the speakers on our reunion.
For future events, you can request to join the BATA group on Linkedin if you're not yet a member: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13991195/
What you can expect to get as a member of this forum:
• Access to conversations and discussions with your peers.
• A forum to ask questions, share experiences, and learn from top leaders. This group is not for promotion, and content of an overtly promotional nature will not be allowed.
The community is professionally moderated.
