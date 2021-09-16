Conductive Polymer Market Top Growing Companies Analysis and Segmentation Outlook till 2026
Increase in demand for electronic products and rise in usage of conducting polymers in solar cell manufacturing have propelled the growth of the global market.OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global conductive polymer industry was pegged at $3.9 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, market player positioning, major segments, investment pockets, and competitive landscape.
Increase in demand for electronic products and rise in usage of conducting polymers in solar cell manufacturing have propelled the growth of the global conductive polymer market. Whereas, high cost of production impedes the market growth. On the other hand, surge in electric mobility is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
The global conductive polymer market size is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into polyaniline (PANI), polypyrrole (PPy), polyphenylenevinylenes (PPV), PEDOT, polyacetylene, and others. The PANI segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market. On the other hand, the PEDOT segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.
Based on applications, the market comprise anti-static coatings, photographic film, solar cell, display screen, polymer capacitors, LED lights, and others. The polymer capacitor segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. However, the anti-static packaging & coating segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the market.
Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. However, the market across Europe is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
The major key players in the report include:
• Celanese Corporation
• Merck KGAA
• Heraeus Group
• Solvay
• Kemet Corporation
• Abtech Scientific
• American Dyes Inc.
• SABIC
• Agfa Gevaert
• Rieke Metals
