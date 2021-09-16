HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market: Taking Autonomous Driving To The Next Level With HD Maps

HD map for autonomous vehicles market is segmented based on solution, level of automation, usage, vehicle type, services and region.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market Outlook 2030 -HD maps are also called as high-definition maps are used for self-driving assistance with extremely high precision using centimetre scale, this map can call as the eye of the autonomous vehicles. HD maps ensures safety and security of autonomous driving, the maps are highly up-to-date, accurate, and provides realistic picture of the road. It provide exact location of the autonomous vehicle, the path it is using while travelling. The map also identifies poles, lights, and signs for 360-degree perception. Moreover , the map also provides the best solution in complex environment such as during on-the-road manoeuvres, taking exits and changing lanes. Moreover, the map also provides the vehicle with information’s such as elevation, curvature, lane slope, road shape and road traffic thus, helping the vehicle to plan a path along its route. To avoid any unforeseen event the map collects real-time data from surroundings. In addition, the HD map will be beneficial for improving the reaction speed towards any obstruction or difficult situation to enhance safety in case of problems with sensors. Thus, the extensive usage of HD maps in autonomous vehicles is expected to drive HD map for autonomous vehicles market.Browse Full Report with TOC @The key players analyzed in the report include TomTom, HERE Technologies, Waymo, NVIDIA, NavInfo, DeepMap, Sanborn Map Company, Navmii, Autonavi, and Civil MapsCOVID-19 Impact Analysis:HD map for autonomous vehicle market has witnessed a downfall due to COVID-19 pandemic. The HD map market is an evolving sector with constant R&D which was disrupted due to lockdown. Due to the pandemic globally the manufacturing of automobile was halted thus disrupting the supply of HD maps for autonomous vehicles. Also, unavailability of labour due to social distancing norms and other restriction which affected the production of hardware required for HD maps. Moreover, due to slowdown of global economy and fall in people’s disposable income is expected to affect the demand autonomous vehicle. Autonomous vehicle is an evolving sector, but the pandemic had a negative impact on HD map of autonomous vehicle market size for the year 2020, a major deviation was noticed in the growth of the market due the pandemic.Get Sample Report with Industry Insights @Top Impacting FactorsRise in awareness about technological advances, rise in dependence upon internet, demand for accurate navigation and rise in R&D of autonomous vehicle drive growth of the market.However, high technological cost and high data processing & data streaming will hamper growth of the market.Moreover, advancement in 5G technology, rise in importance of HD map for safe autonomous driving and improved road regulations related to independent driving laws act as an opportunity for growth of the market.Market TrendsRise in importance of HD map for safe autonomous drivingThe demand for autonomous vehicles is rising due to increase in concern for safety and to avoid accidents which are being caused by human error. For the autonomous vehicle to work properly and safely the vehicle uses HD maps which gives the vehicle proper data and information regarding their movement. For instance, the autonomous vehicle to work smoothly on road it needs real-time decision-making capabilities such as stopping the vehicle at right place, watching traffic signal at intersection, and avoid obstacle on road. This critical decision making for autonomous vehicle is done with the help of HD map. Also, relaxation in stringent laws and regulations related to autonomous vehicles is the factor contributing towards growth of the HD map for autonomous vehicles market.To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @Advancement in 5G technology5G will provide better and fast connectivity between transport systems. It will offer new application options and help in developments of autonomous cars. Since the autonomous vehicles runs with the help of HD map, which require good connectivity. Moreover, while operating on road autonomous vehicles require good connection with low latency and high-speed data transmission since the margin for error is very low. With improved connectivity in future the vehicles will be able to take decisions on their own thus, improving their efficiency. For example, in 2018 SK Telecom and Korean Transportation Safety Authority have started testing 5G on autonomous vehicles.The test was conducted using two self-driving cars simultaneously and found that the response time of the cars in traffic was better also the coordination of two self-driving car was improved. The refore advancement of 5G will improve the HD map connectivity with the vehicles and boost the growth of HD maps for autonomous vehicles market.Request for Customization of this Report @Key Benefits of the Report:This study presents the analytical depiction of the HD map for autonomous vehicles market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the HD map for autonomous vehicles market.The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the HD map for autonomous vehicles market growth scenario.The report provides detailed HD map for autonomous vehicles market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.