Veriff Joins Visa Fintech Partner Connect Program
Veriff’s participation brings an AI-powered identity verification platform to the Visa network.
With our premium identity verification service, Veriff is proud to work with Visa to help fintechs comply with AML regulations and mitigate the risk of identity fraud.”NEW YORK, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriff, a global identity verification (IDV) provider, today announced that it has joined Visa Fintech Partner Connect to provide both fintechs and traditional issuers with a fully automated, AI-powered identity verification platform. By participating in the program, Veriff will offer bespoke identity verification experience to Visa’s expansive network of issuing clients, helping to stop fraud attempts and bad actors in their tracks through the use of its AI-powered online IDV solution.
Veriff’s intelligent decision engine utilizes machine learning to analyze more than 9,500 variations of government-issued IDs from over 190 countries in 39 different languages. Veriff’s capabilities empower its customers to expand across borders, making its decision engine smarter and more effective over time. Veriff leads with transparency, providing its customers with full insight into its decision engine to ensure they are confident in the technology and use of personal data. Veriff is a trusted advisor that delivers on the growing need for trust online with accurate, efficient technology, setting the benchmark for online IDV today.
The Visa Fintech Partner Connect program is designed to help financial institutions quickly connect with a vetted and curated set of technology providers. By streamlining the discovery process, Fintech Partner Connect can help Visa’s issuing partners create digital-first experiences without the cost and complexity of building the back-end technology in-house.
“Enabling global growth by delivering a seamless digital IDV process for internet companies is a key pillar of our business offerings. With our premium identity verification service, Veriff is proud to work with Visa to help fintechs comply with AML regulations and mitigate the risk of identity fraud,” said Janer Gorohhov, co-founder and CPO of Veriff.
About Veriff
Veriff is a global online identity verification company that enables organizations to build trust with their customers through intelligent, accurate, and automated online IDV. The largest document database on the market, Veriff’s intelligent decision engine can analyze thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 9,500 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across fintech, crypto, and mobility sectors. Veriff’s total secured funding to date is $92.8 million and its investors include Y Combinator, Mosaic Ventures, Nordic Ninja, Accel, IVP and others. With offices in the U.S., UK and Estonia, Veriff has a team of 300 people from 34 different nationalities. For more, visit www.veriff.com
