Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Investment in Innovative Services Expected to Reach $6,692 Million by 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market by Component and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025, the global water quality monitoring systems market was valued at $3,815.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $6,692.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Water quality monitoring system is a process of monitoring and sampling water quality. It includes measuring and analyzing various pollutants such as oils, petrochemicals, asbestos, lead, mercury, phosphates, and nitrates. These systems are implemented in quality estimation of groundwater, drinking water, wastewater, aquaculture, and laboratory applications.

Top Manufacturers:

Prominent players, such as Danaher Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies, General Electric Company, Horiba, Ltd., OAKTON Instruments, Pentair, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Uponor, and Xylem Inc., have adopted new product launch as their key strategy to expand their market foothold.

Water Quality Monitoring Systems Key Market Segments:

By Component:
• pH sensors
• DO sensors
• Temperature sensors
• Turbidity sensors
• Others

By Application:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Utility

North America is the highest contributor to the global water quality monitoring systems market in terms of revenue in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to use of modern technologies, presence of developed economies, and increase in manufacturing and industrial activities.

Key Findings of the Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market :

• In 2017, the pH sensor segment dominated the global water quality monitoring systems market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR
of 7.7% during the forecast period.
• The DO sensor segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
• Based on application, the residential segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
• Asia-Pacific generated $732.3 million revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR.
• Asia-Pacific is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are expected
to drive the Asia-Pacific water quality monitoring systems market during the forecast period.

