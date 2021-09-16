Submit Release
News Search

There were 708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,522 in the last 365 days.

Hapag-Lloyd inaugurates its own representation in Morocco

Hapag-Lloyd (Hapag-Lloyd.com) today opens its own offices in Morocco. With this additional presence in the country, the company continues to realize its growth ambitions in the most attractive markets of North Africa.

Morocco, being an important platform for the export of fresh produce, is part of Hapag-Lloyd's development strategy in the refrigerated container transport sector. Morocco exports also minerals, chemicals, textiles, and food products, especially to European countries. Imports consist mainly of electronics, spare parts, and food products.

Morocco is perfectly connected to the global Hapag-Lloyd network by the port of Tanger-Med, which is a strategically important port for the entire logistics industry. Last year, Hapag-Lloyd acquired a 10% stake in container terminal 3 (TC3) at the port of Tanger-Med 2.

“The Moroccan economy has grown steadily over the last years. Many Moroccan shippers have already experienced Hapag-Lloyd´s services. With the opening of our new representation in the country, we strive to meet customers´ requirements for proximity and quality of service”, says Juan Pablo Richards, Senior Managing Director Region South Europe of Hapag-Lloyd.

Hapag-Lloyd's presence in Morocco is achieved through three offices with the headquarter being Casablanca and two satellite offices in both Tangier and Agadir. 47 shipping experts are looking forward to serving customers all over the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Hapag-Lloyd.

Press contact: Nils.Haupt@hlag.com +49 40 3001 – 2263

Follow Hapag-Llyod on Social Media: Facebook: bit.ly/2RTVN5L Instagram: bit.ly/2Rmb2Em LinkedIn: bit.ly/3w6CSU8 Twitter: bit.ly/3eNIqgt YouTube: bit.ly/3eJnabp

About Hapag-Lloyd: With a fleet of 250 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 13,400 employees and 394 offices in 130 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.8 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

You just read:

Hapag-Lloyd inaugurates its own representation in Morocco

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.