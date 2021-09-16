Protein Ingredients Market Business Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecast 2027

Protein Ingredients Market

Increase in per capita income, demand for proteins as nutritional & functional ingredients & surge in consumption through natural sports drinks drive the growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- the global protein ingredients market generated $53.78 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $91.89 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional scenario.Increase in per capita income, consumer awareness about healthy diet, demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients, and surge in consumption through natural sports drinks drive the growth of the global protein ingredients market. However, undefined regulatory guidelines and high cost of clean label protein ingredient products hinder the market growth. On the other hand, introduction of protein supplements in untapped markets and product innovations create new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample PDF (335 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7543 Covid-19 Scenario:Manufacturing activities of protein ingredients suffered hindrances due to disrupted supply chain, lockdown measures, and lack of proper procurement of raw materials.The demand from various application industries such as food & beverages and cosmetics & personal care reduced due to disruptions in daily operations. However, the demand is expected to increase during the post-lockdown as daily activities resume in full capacity.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global protein ingredients market based on source, form, application, and region.Based on form, the solid segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly 87.7% of the total market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the liquid segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2027.Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7543?reqfor=covid Based on application, the food & beverages segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global protein ingredients market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the animal feed segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7543 Similar Reports:Upcoming Reports:Concentrate Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/concentrate-protein-market-A11143 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrolyzed-vegetable-protein-market Silk Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/silk-protein-market Protein Drink Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-drink-market

