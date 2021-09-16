Custom Triathlon Suits Australia New Collection – Men’s Tri Suits Launched

Triathletes rely on high-quality, functional apparel that can seamlessly transition between cycling, running, and swimming. One company has developed a new custom line of triathlon suits to ensure athletes get the perfect garment for the sport.

Champion System Australia has announced an update to its collection of sporting apparel to include custom one-piece triathlon suits for men.

This latest announcement will help Australian men access one-piece suits that are tailored to provide optimal fit, compression, and support during extended triathlon races.

With over 15 years experience, Champion System has become a leading high-performance apparel manufacturer in Australia. The store focuses solely on handmade, custom-fits to deliver race-proven apparel to their clients. The company has also partnered with multiple elite international teams, including UAE Team Emirates, Wiggle High 5, and Adelaide Thunderbirds, which reflects the high quality and design of their products.

Champion System’s expanded line of triathlon apparel is made from the company’s premium GLIDE fabric. The unique textile aids in moisture and heat management while providing a comfortable, body-hugging fit.

The men’s suit is designed with flatlock stitching to reduce drag and chaffing while competing. It is also equipped with embedded silicone leg grippers to ensure the garment does not ride up the wearer’s leg.

Triathletes will also benefit from the suit’s wide arm openings, which give a close fit while allowing for maximum movement in the shoulder and arm area. Clients can choose from a variety of optional features for optimal comfort, including front or rear zip, a pocket, and shorter length.

Besides offering a custom fit, the company also provides athletes with unique design options. Clients can submit logos or print colours for their suit, and the company’s experts will design proofs based on client input.

With this update, Champion System reaffirms its commitment to providing Australian athletes with premium sportswear to support maximum performance. The apparel company has also developed a strong reputation for its high-end products and level of client care.

One satisfied client said: “Champion System provides a great range of options for beginner triathletes through to pro-cycling teams. The online shop is user friendly and secure, managing members’ orders, payments, and delivery.”

