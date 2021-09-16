Custom Triathlon Suit Men’s Collection Launched – Champion System USA Tri Suits

Champion System USA, a supplier of custom sports apparel for teams and clubs, has launched its new range of high-performance triathlon suits for men.

Champion System USA has launched a new range of high-performance triathlon apparel for men. These suits have been specifically designed for longer-distance triathlons, and feature a flatlock stitch construction, providing increased comfort while reducing drag. In addition, the suit's four-way stretch material moves with the athlete and accelerates airflow via a mesh construction for improved comfort and performance.

More details can be found at https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/triathlon

The fully customizable triathlon suits are manufactured with CS Swift Hydroponic Fabric Technology, which means they are water-resistant, breathable, and fast-drying. The updated range comes with a lifetime guarantee and crash replacement promise.

Other design benefits include]improved aerodynamic capability and a triathlon-specific chamois designed to be comfortable throughout the triathlon’s swim, cycle, and run stages.

Champion System’s in-house design team supports you through the customization process. Clients can design it all themselves, or provide direction with words, sketches, and logos. The company will make the design print-ready providing full artwork for proofs before the suits are manufactured. All designs are kept on file, allowing for a quick and easy re-ordering process.

Custom designs typically are delivered within four weeks from the time of order placement to delivery. However, for clients looking for faster turnaround, an express service is available.

Champion System offers its clients a low minimum order requirement of just 10 mixed units. Main items such as jerseys, singlets, shorts, and jackets are classified as one unit. Accessories such as socks, arm warmers, leg warmers, caps, etc., are sold on the basis of five items per unit.

Champion System serves clients around the world from its 22 global locations. Alongside its range of triathlon suits, the company also specializes in cycling, running, and casual apparel.

A spokesperson said, “It’s Champion System’s mission to become the world’s leading custom sports apparel provider. This objective can only be achieved by supplying the highest quality products to help athletes achieve their performance goals. This new range of high-performance triathlon suits delivers on the promise of providing the most comfortable, aerodynamic, and stylish designs for athletes who want to look as good as they perform.”

More information about Champion System’s custom triathlon apparel for men is available at https://champ-sys.com

Website: https://www.champ-sys.com

Name: Cait Dumas-Hein Organization: Champion System USA Address: 603 Van Dorn St, Ste D, Lincoln, Nebraska 68502, United States Phone: +1-402-875-6583