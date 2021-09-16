Adoption of Text-To-Speech Devices Is Witnessing An Upsurge Among Patients Affected With Speech-Related Disorder
Speech Generating Devices Market
Advancements in touch-screen mobile devices coupled with communication-based applications are expected to reshape the global speech generating devices market.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speech-generating devices (SGDs), referred to as voice output communication aids, imply electronic augmentative & alternative communication systems (AAC system) used to replace speech/writing for individuals suffering from severe speech impairments.The global SGDs market has been witnessing key trends such as the advent of AAC apps on mobile devices and superior automation. These are providing convenience to people associated with sophisticated communication requirements, and their caregivers. Independent decisions are made by patients, consumers, and caregivers while purchasing suitable SGDs. Our report provides in-depth analysis of the global speech generating devices market during the forecast period.Fact.MR’s Speech-generating devices (SGDs) sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis that provides insights on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential of Speech-generating devices (SGDs)and set sales targets at the local, country, and regional level.
The global sales of speech generating devices is expected to exhibit a staggering expansion at 12.2% CAGR over the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to a report by Fact.MR. The report anticipates the market to account for revenues worth US$ 168.6 Mn in 2017, and the market is further estimated to reach nearly US$ 300 Mn by 2022-end.
Advancements in Touch-Screen Mobile Devices to Reshape the Global SGDs Market
The global speech generating devices market is projected to register an exponential expansion during the forecast period.Over the past few years, technological advancements have enabled SGDs to emerge as a refined tool, addressing numerous requirements for speech-impaired individuals.
A wide number of speech generating devices available in the market are based on a variety of cognitive and physical abilities, including symbol systems, text-based communication devices, eye tracking systems, and tongue switches. Advancements in touch-screen mobile devices coupled with communication-based applications are expected to reshape the global speech generating devices market. The convenience offered by the small-size, lightweight, and touchscreen interface has made the big and heavy versions of SGDs obsolete. Company and brand share analysis on Speech-generating devices (SGDs) reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players.
Key players in the Global Speech Generating Devices Market
Abilia Toby Churchill Limited
AMDi
Saltillo Corporation
Zyteq Pty Ltd.
Tobii Dynavox
Prentke Romich Company Inc.
Lingraphica
Textspeak
Zygo USA.
Projections for the Global Speech Generating Devices Market
North America will continue to be the most lucrative region for growth of the speech generating devices market, followed by Europe. Revenue from sales of speech generating devices in North America is expected to reach US$ 126.7 Mn by 2022-end.
Sales of speech generating devices in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to register the fastest expansion during the forecast period.
Synthesized speech devices will remain preferred among products in the market, followed by picture communicators.
Sales of text-to-speech devices are expected to register the highest CAGR in the market through 2022.
On the basis of display, although static display for speech generating devices will remain sought-after in the market, sales of dynamic display will exhibit a comparatively faster expansion throughout the forecast period.
Specialty clinics are expected to remain the largest distribution channel for sales of speech generating devices, expanding at the highest CAGR through 2022.
Hospitals will continue to hold second position in the market based on distribution channel, to account for more than US$ 100 Mn by 2022-end.
By technology, manual speech generating devices will witness largest adoption, followed by head tracking and eye tracking technology-based speech generating devices.
Speech Generating Devices Market Segmentation and Forecast
Global Speech Generating Devices Market Analysis and Forecast By Product Type
Synthesized Speech Devices Speech Generating Devices
Text-to-speech Devices Speech Generating Devices
Picture Communicators Speech Generating Devices
Global Speech Generating Devices Market Analysis and Forecast By Display
Static Display Speech Generating Devices
Dynamic Display Speech Generating Devices
Global Speech Generating Devices Market Analysis and Forecast By Distribution Channel
Hospitals Speech Generating Devices
Specialty Clinics Speech Generating Devices
E-commerce Speech Generating Devices
Global Speech Generating Devices Market Analysis and Forecast By Technology
Manual Devices Speech Generating Devices
Head Tracking Technology Speech Generating Devices
Eye Tracking Technology Speech Generating Devices
Key Country-wise Inclusions
• US Speech Generating Devices Market
• Canada Speech Generating Devices Sales
• Germany Speech Generating Devices Production
• UK Speech Generating Devices Industry
• France Speech Generating Devices Market
• Japan Speech Generating Devices Supply Assessment
Highlights from the Report Include
Patent analysis of the global speech generating devices market
Detailed overview of the parent market
Identification and Understanding of the global SGDs market
Recent industry developments and trends
Information imperative for market players for sustaining and enhancing their market footprint
Projected, current and historical market size, in terms of value and volume
Changing market dynamics
