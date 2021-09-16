The Accent Coach Discusses How to Return to the Office With Ease
The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, offers some insight on how to make this transition as smooth as possible.
I definitely think that we all have to practice a little self-compassion. It’s been a tough year with a ton of anxiety and nerves. Be kind to yourself and others.”VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world begins to return to a “new normal,” many office workers are finding themselves back in their workplaces conversing face-to-face with their colleagues once again. And with this, there might come a ton of discomfort and confusion about communicating with one’s co-workers face-to-face. The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, offers some insight on how to make this transition as smooth as possible.
“I definitely think that we all have to practice a little self-compassion. It’s been a tough year with a ton of anxiety and nerves. Be kind to yourself and others. Acknowledge that we all aren’t used to conversing with one another face-to-face,” Roche states. “Another point worth noting here is remembering to actively listen to others - whether that is in the break room or during meetings. Sometimes, when we see others face-to-face, we get so caught up in creating a response that we don’t fully hear what the other person is saying, so this is really important!”
“Another really cool aspect here is that you can now use your hands and your body language to communicate with others. Zoom and other video conference tools kind of took that away from us. Usually, you only see the others from the neck-up. But when talking in-person, you get the full experience going both ways. You can view their body language and vice versa. This creates a whole other dynamic and a whole other way to communicate!” The Accent Coach adds.
For many, this is exciting news. Many individuals look forward to reconnecting with their colleagues during work and after work. Roche advises, “Just try not to over-do it or over-exert yourself with too much socializing. It’s been a while. Ease back into it. Sure, go out for that beer with your co-workers. But if it’s a lot, maybe don’t make it a weekly thing yet. Go slow. Tune into yourself and your comfort levels. You’ll get back there! It just takes some time to adjust.”
