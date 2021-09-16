The Fan-Brand and the United States Marine Corps Sign Home Décor Licensing Agreement

The Fan Brand's US Marine Corps Rotating Lighted Wall Sign The Fan Brand's US Marine Corp Mirrored Wall Sign The Fan Brand's US Marine Corp Weathered Faux Barrel Sign

Deal Allows for the Manufacturing and Sales of United States Marines-branded Lighted Signs and Wall Décor

We sincerely thank the Marine Corps for selecting us as a licensee and look forward to helping promote and honor those who serve our country.” — Harrison Grimm, Founder & CEO

UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fan-Brand is proud to announce they have entered into a partnership with the United States Marine Corps to develop and sell officially licensed lighted wall signs, pool table lights, and an assortment of wall décor products bearing their iconic marks and colors. These products are immediately available on The Fan-Brand direct-to-consumer website (www.thefan-brand.com) and through various online retailers.

“My family and I have the utmost respect for our Armed Forces and it has always been our goal to be able to develop the type of products for our veterans and active service members that they can proudly display in their homes,” says Harrison Grimm, Founder & CEO of The Fan-Brand. “We sincerely thank the Marine Corps for selecting us as a licensee and look forward to helping promote and honor those who serve our country.”

The Fan-Brand provides military veterans and supporters of the U.S. Armed Forces with unique and attractive ways to express their passion, decorate their home theater, bar or “man-cave”, or show their support while at work. Its high-quality licensed products are conversation starters and are perfect for fans’ looking to express their passion with fellow military enthusiasts.

“The Marine Corps is proud to welcome The Fan-Brand into the USMC Brand Family and bring its handsome Americana products to our loyal Marine Corps consumers,” says Matt McLaughlin, Deputy Director of the USMC Trademark Office.

Founded in 2018, The Fan-Brand is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grimm Industries, Inc., an acknowledged leader in innovative, plastic-based, signs and retail displays. Located in Fairview, PA, The Fan-Brand is family owned and operated with all products being made in the United States. Current licensing partners include more than 94 NCAA universities, the NHL, United States Army, United States Navy, United States Air Force, United States Space Force, Mossy Oak, and NASA.

