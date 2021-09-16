New Mexico Solar Company Explains Ground Mounted Solar Panels

New Mexico Water & Electric

New Mexico Water and Electric explains Ground Mounted Solar Panels for Homes

HILLSBORO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ground-mounted solar panels can be installed anyplace in a yard or field that receives the bulk of the day’s sunlight. Solar solutions capture, transform and store the sun’s energy.

Ground installation, like pole mounting, needs a designated space in a yard or a field to set up the screens. As a result, they are an excellent alternative for residential, business, or agricultural usage, as well as any other location where land is available.

Rooftop solar is generally the first thing that comes to mind when homeowners consider installing a solar energy system on their house. However, many homeowners are unaware that installing ground-mount solar panels is just as simple and cost-effective. Everything you need to know about this type of solar panel is right here in this article.



Ideal Use-Cases of Ground Mounted Solar Panels



While rooftop solar arrays are the more popular option especially for homes, ground-mounted solar panel systems also have their fair share of benefits.

Ground mount solar panels often cost more per watt than rooftop solar panels due to the additional work and permission required for installation. However, if your property isn’t suitable for rooftop solar, installing a ground-mounted system may save you more money in the long term.

The features of the roof on which they are mounted limit the size of rooftop solar arrays. If your roof is not at the proper angle, is not facing south, or has obstacles such as chimneys or skylights, your solar array will be less productive. Ground-mounted solar panels, on the other hand, can be placed wherever the optimum circumstances exist.

Furthermore, if your home consumes a lot of electricity, your roof may not be large enough to accommodate an NM solar energy system that fulfills your demands.



Choose Your Ground Mounted Solar Panels Carefully



Ground-mounted solar panel systems are classified into two types:

Metal framework hammered into the ground is used in standard ground installations to keep your solar panels up at a predetermined angle. Some typical ground-mounted solar panel setups may be manually adjusted a few times a year to accommodate seasonal changes in the sun’s position.



Pole-mounted solar systems may accommodate numerous solar panels on a single pole and raise panels higher off the ground than standard ground mounts. Tracking systems, which automatically angle the solar panels to catch the maximum amount of sunlight, are frequently used in pole-mounted solar.



Benefits of Ground Mounted Solar Panels



Even if you qualify for a rooftop solar energy system, there are several advantages to opting for a ground-mounted solar panel system.

Because they can be installed on open terrain, ground-mounted solar panel systems are relatively simple to install. They do not necessitate drilling into your roof, and the bracings used in traditional ground mount systems are light and easy to remove. (If you choose a pole mount, they are typically more firmly placed.)



A ground-mount solar panel system has the potential to be more efficient per panel than a roof solar array. Ground-mounted solar panels are positioned at the optimal angle to maximize energy output because they are not reliant on your roof.



Ground-mounted solar panels are relatively simple to clean and maintain. If you live in a snowy location, being able to brush snow off of your solar panels is a huge benefit.



Conclusion



Most installers have a ground mount option, and the cost of a conventional ground-mounted solar energy system installation is equivalent to that of a rooftop solar energy system installation. If you incorporate a tracking system in your setup, you will pay an extra upfront cost, but the increased power output may make tracking systems cost-effective for many households.