CloudChomp Announces the C3 Partner Licensing Program to Turbocharge Cloud Migration Services Revenue
CloudChomp announces the C3 Partner Licensing Program to increase partner migration services revenue and accelerate cloud migrations.
The C3 License Partner Program enables consulting partners to meet each customer where they are in their cloud journey with best of breed financial modeling solutions.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery solutions and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces the C3 Partner Licensing Program to increase partner migration services revenue and accelerate cloud migrations.
This new, self-serve model puts the power of CloudChomp into the hands of consulting partners looking to differentiate themselves from the crowd with a white labeled version of CloudChomp CC Analyzer. With a few training sessions, consultants can now deliver discovery, financial modeling, license optimization, application discovery, dependency mapping, wave and migration planning, accountability, and post migration modernization with one application and no invasive installation agents.
The C3 Partner License Program is intended for partners who wish to include CloudChomp capabilities in their professional services, managed services, and/or prospecting activities. The following list highlights just a few of the potential benefits:
• Improved lead flow with CloudChomp website listing and an on-premises TCO tool for prospecting
• Enhance revenue opportunities with CC Analyzer Premium Edition and live data feeds
• Maintain confidentiality with your customers
• Maintain control of your accounts with reduced sales conflicts and 3rd parties
• Joint marketing events (optional)
Version: CC Analyzer “Self-Serve” Premium Edition (Product Features)
• Self-serve w/monthly partner training webinars to keep your team informed of updates
• Automated, agentless discovery
• TCO, financial modeling, and rightsizing analytics w/customer benchmarking reports
• SQL licensing optimization
• Application discovery
• Machine and application dependency mapping to identify move groups and security groups
CloudChomp deployments help uncover service projects throughout the assessment, planning and migration process with the added ability to follow assets to the cloud for budget accountability and rightsizing and modernization after they land. With three purchasing options, CloudChomp can help organizations focused on a specific country, migration assessments only, or embedding the technology into their managed services platform.
“The C3 License Partner Program enables consulting partners to meet each customer where they are in their cloud journey with best of breed financial modeling solutions,” said David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp. “Our low cost, self-serve model, allows consulting firms the ability to purchase CloudChomp at a discount for use by their trained professionals.” For more information, email sales@cloudchomp.com
About CloudChomp, Inc.
CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.
