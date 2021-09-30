BitcoinZ launches BitcoinZ-DEX, a Truly Decentralized Exchange and Wallet Platform! BitcoinZ-DEX Operational Explanation BitcoinZ-DEX Just Released!

BitcoinZ launches BitcoinZ-DEX, a Truly Decentralized Exchange and Wallet Platform just in time for Historic Halving October 10th, 2021

Utilizing the Komodo’s atomic swap technology, it shares the same liquidity with every other true DEX that is based on the same model! Without the need for "Wrapping" coins or tokens!” — BitcoinZ Core Developer Team

AJDOVSCINA, KOROšKA, SLOVENIA, September 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BitcoinZ team just Launched a Truly Decentralized Project that many blockchain projects can only dream of. Launching a Truly Decentralized DEX with NO ICO, No Capital Raise and No Outside Investment. Other DEX's in the marketplace have required lots of capital investment and therefore still have some central authority. BitcoinZ follows its core mission and values, proving that Decentralization works and is the future.Not only has BitcoinZ exceled at building this DEX, they have proven Decentralization is the future and can be achieved without outside influences and controls.The BitcoinZ Developer Team for released a top notch DEX of the Future. The BitcoinZ-DEX and found the graphic interface very beautiful and easy to navigate. Utilizing the BitcoinZ Blockchain technology, trades and the transactions are almost instantaneous. Unlike other DEX's out there, fees and transactions are almost nonexistent by utilizing the Peer-to-Peer Network integrated in BitcoinZ Blockchain. This DEX really feels different than other DEX's like this is the Future of DEX's. To experience this DEX for yourself please visit the Official Site here: https://getbtcz.com/bitcoinz-dex-2/ The Core Developer team have also created a great Step-by-Step video how to use the BitcoinZ-DEX: How-To-Use-BitcoinZ-DEX Keep an eye out on the BitcoinZ Project, this release really takes their project to the next level and recently the BitcoinZ community appears to be growing fast and seem to be very motivated.What is BITCOINZ-DEX exactly?BITCOINZ-DEX is an innovative application that acts as wallet with integrated DEX functionality using BITCOINZ as one of its basic digital currencies.In reality the user can enjoy a modern wallet app , owning his keys for every asset and at the same time a true 100% Decentralized Exchange that enables the users to trade directly (P2P) between them.Utilizing the Komodo’s atomic swap technology, it shares the same liquidity with every other true DEX that is based on the same model. It is among the very few True DEX platforms that give swapping functionality between (potentially) all the unique UTXO blockchains and the eth tokens or other tokenizing ecosystems.The aforementioned doesn’t happen with the most popular self-proclaimed “DEX” platforms. Because they usually offer swaps only between tokenized coins in a specific ecosystem where all the assets depend on the very same blockchain. Namely “wrapped” coins which take a specific “compatible” form in order to function in a certain ecosystem. Exactly like wBTC or wZCASH do for the ETH ecosystem for example. This common “DEX” approach leads to a centralized model that is very far from the pure cryptocurrency idea with many negative side-effects like fee spikes because everything is over one certain blockchain (for example ETH). Everyone has heard about the crazy ETH gas fees.On the contrary, the BITCOINZ-DEX platform achieves to make the swaps between ALL these different ecosystems and between unique blockchains like those of BitcoinZ, Digibyte, Litecoin, Bitcoin, Dogecoin etc. Without of course the requirement to “wrap” a coin into a specific blockchain before the transaction.The BITCOINZ-DEX in practice is functioning like a wormhole/gateway through all the listed blockchains, making possible the connection between all these different blockchains making this a True Dementalized platform.BITCOINZ-DEXWhat are the user’s benefits actually ?The benefits for a BITCOINZ-DEX user are :– A double functionality app which is a great wallet with decentralized exchange features.You can sell a coin for another, so you are a seller/maker. Or you can fulfill an existing selling order because you wish to buy a coin paying with another one that you have in your wallet! In this case you are a buyer/taker. Very simple.– Increased security because you own your keys and you trade from your wallet.There are no 3rd parties with 3rd addresses like with the Centralized exchanges. So the associated risks are totally eliminated. Risks like exchanges that got hacked, scam exits, sneaky delistings and loss of funds etc are a past.– Decreased transactions cost.With no 3rd parties there are no withdrawal fees anymore because there are no withdrawals! Any traded coins are coming directly in your wallet when the atomic swap is completed. Even the fees are minimal in the BITCOINZ-DEX. Only the taker (buyer) pays a 0.15% on the traded sum.– Significantly faster trading.Without any withdrawals, there is no waiting for long confirmations so a completed trade is considerably faster! Don’t forget that a trade should never be considered truly completed if the funds are not in your wallet. So with a true DEX this happens really faster.– No limitation to specific trading pairs.The user can trade with swaps between the coins of his choice. The number of the combinations is limited only by the liquidity. Every listed asset can be swapped for another one! In the most centralized exchanges the client has to use almost always bitcoin because the most coins have only a BTC trading pair. This is increasing even more the fees and requires double transactions.– A smooth, real DEX experience with respect to the user’s privacy.The BITCOINZ-DEX platform has no long registration procedures with KYC (know your client) which usually remind Financial Institutes practices.Test Drive the BitcoinZ-DEX today https://github.com/btcz/bitcoinz-dex-desktop/releases BitcoinZ is a 4 year old Crypto project that is community driven, with no PreMine, no ICO and no Developer Fees! It has been rumored BitcoinZ was created by the Famous zkSNARKs, (though no one really knows who created BitcoinZ which adds to the Mystery) this crypto project has a mysterious history and a bright future. The zkSNARKs wanted to create a "Gift to the World" by fixing the problems associated with Bitcoin while adding privacy and security. They created the 21 Billion supply with a particular goal of achieving a $1 price and allowing everyone in the world to hold at least one coin.BitcoinZ hit an all time high on January 9, 2018 of $0.033584 a whopping 6,850% higher than the price at the time of this writing.October 10th, 2021 is a day to mark your calendar. This day will be the first Halving for BitcoinZ and historically, shortly after halving occurs, the price of a crypto asset increases. This has happened in every case with Bitcoin and we believe the same will happen with BitcoinZ. By reducing the supply of coins into the marketplace by Half, the supply greatly reduces and law of supply and demand kicks in.....usually producing Higher Values. Will BitcoinZ Halving Drive the price back to its all-time high? Or maybe even Higher? We believe we will see new All-Time Highs in the near future.In addition, many crypto projects are talking about moving to POS, as those coins become no longer mineable, crypto miners will look for alternative coins like BitcoinZ to mine. Historically, more miners drive up difficulty, higher difficulty drive up the crypto asset price. We believe in the very near future more miners will start mining BitcoinZ therefore driving up the price.The BitcoinZ core developer team is strong and growing. They have quietly been building on their Blockchain for 4 years and its only a matter of time before people start to take notice. Most of the Core Developers have been involved with the project since the beginning and have deep knowledge in zkSNARK technology and are determined to change the world.Interested in joining the BitcoinZ developer team? Join the DISCORD today.

