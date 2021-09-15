Case Law Update: A safer alternative design for the retropubic sling

Dr. Greg Vigna

The Vigna Law Group continues to fight mesh and sling manufacturers as the law works to define what is considered a safer alternative to sling and mesh devices.

We provide serious analysis of the care provided by implanting physicians because Defense Manufacturers continue to blame them for the neurological pain syndromes that my clients have suffered.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Court finds Ethicon’s argument that Ultrapro is not a feasible, safer alternative simply because it also contains polypropylene mesh to be lacking. It is arguable that less polypropylene mesh could have resulted in less harm to Plaintiff than that found in the product used in her treatment. The test is whether there was a safer design alternative that would have prevented Plaintiff’s injuries not whether there was a design alternative that eliminated all risks with absolute certainty. Less polypropylene mesh may have prevented, or at least lessened, Plaintiff’s injuries”…Honorable Joseph M. Hood, Senior U.S. District Judge (5:20-cv-00282, United States District Court Eastern District of Kentucky Central Division at Lexington)

Dr. Greg Vigna, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and certified life care planner states, “This was very good news out of Kentucky. We continue to push our transobturator and retropubic slings cases forward as the law continues to develop what constitutes a safer alternative design for a polypropylene mid-urethral sling. In addition, we provide serious analysis of the care provided by implanting physicians because Defense Manufacturers continue to blame the implanting physicians for the neurological pain syndromes that my clients have suffered that are recognized by the American Urogynecological Society in 2020.” (American Urogynecological Society and the International Urogynecological Association, Joint Position Statement on the Management of Mesh-Related Complications for the FPMRS Specialist)

Dr. Vigna adds, “Logic and reason leads to only one conclusion- that manufacturers still have not given physicians specific warnings as to the unique serious injuries caused by the arms of retropubic and transobturator slings. We have big injury cases across the country with the economic future of seriously injured women on the line. I believe there is a path to significantly increase the economic burden of Ethicon, Coloplast, and Boston Scientific and physicians who implant transobturator and retropubic slings that any perceived utility of these devices will be destroyed.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “In the future, I see weekend courses provided by AUGS for physicians to finally dust off the cobwebs and brush up on their skills for the only gold standard for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence, the Laparoscopic Burch or Autologous Sling.”

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

Ethicon: TVT, TVT-Exact

Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit, Lynx

Coloplast: Supris

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer with Martin Baughman, PLLC, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, focus on the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

To learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT injury or irritation to the obturator and pudendal nerve and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia visit: https://vignalawgroup.com/ebooks/pelvic-mesh-pain/#page=59

Download a FREE EBOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain.

Visit our website to listen to Podcasts from the Vigna Law Group.

For articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal or https://tvm.lifecare123.com/.

Click on the following link for information regarding sling related complications: https://tvm.lifecare123.com/slingebook.html

Greg Vigna, MD, JD

Vigna Law Group

1155 Coast Village Rd., Suite 3, Santa Barbara, CA

1-800-761-9206

https://www.augs.org/assets/1/6/Joint_Position_Statement_on_the_Management_of.99428.pdf