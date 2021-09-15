Helen Keller's Vision for the Future Disrupts Traditional Fundraising

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helen Keller once said: "Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all." Nowhere is that more evident than the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) Centenary Gala, where the AFB are creating a world of no limits.

The Gala is being hosted at the iconic Tribeca Rooftop in New York City, mere miles away from the original AFB headquarters, which Helen Keller raised over $2m ($41m in today's dollars) to build in the middle of the depression.

Described as "a magical night of childhood heroes, all together in one night," the evening starts with a walk down the red carpet with media coverage from household names, including Extra.

Upon walking in, mix and mingle with Lawrence Taylor of NY Giants Superbowl fame, arguably the most dominant defensive player in NFL history. Nearby stands Leigh Steinberg, the most successful agent in the NFL with eight #1 draft picks (and the inspiration behind Jerry McGuire), chatting with Rex Ryan, the only NY Jets coach to get to back to back AFC championship games.

Down the hall, see famous MLB pitchers such as Roger Clemens, 11 times All-Star, two-time world champion -- one of only 4 to get more than 4,000 career strikeouts, and a seven-time winner of the Cy Young Award. Rogers joined by Doc Gooden, Goose Gossage, and Ron Darling, amongst others.

Walk to sit passing by Charlie Cox from Marvel's Daredevil and notice Dr. Erika Schwartz, the best-selling author on age, hormones, and sex. Then, sit either with Bucky Dent - the owner of 2 MLB World Series rings or with Bruce Smith, a two-time NFL All-American. A buddy sits by OJ Anderson, Super Bowl XXV MVP.

And that's just the beginning. As the night unfolds, have the option to bid on several money-can't-buy-experiences, including a year-long mentorship from Michael Gerber (author of the e-myth), a custom bike build from Paul Junior from American Chopper, or a one-of-a-kind painting from the world-famous artist Wyland.

Finally, Witness the unveiling of the time capsule buried by Helen Keller in 1934, rumored to include treasures such as correspondence from Helen's friends, including FDR, Mark Twain, Alexander Graham Bell, and Andrew Carnegie. Along with photos of that era and sound bites of the New York City streets and more. The excitement grows as we reveal the hidden gems of the past.

Underpinning this magic is one inconvenient truth: unemployment within the visually impaired community is over 70%, and that number hasn't changed for over 60 years.

"Our society is driving greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace," said Dr. Kirk Adams, Ph.D., AFB president, and CEO. "Thus, AFB desires to ensure the visually impaired have equal access to technology, career-development programs, and leadership training."

To deliver on the promise of magic, Dr. Kirk Adams and the AFB called on fellow board member Sean Callagy, the Chief Visionary Officer of Unblinded, an organization set to bring integrity-based human influence on the world at scale. Sean's track record in fundraising is beyond reproach after causing and creating over $3 Million to be raised within the last 12 months across various stages and opportunities.

"What the AFB stands for and seeks to deliver is much needed, but to inspire people to action, we wanted to create a disruption in the world of charitable contributions," Sean said. "We asked ourselves what we would want from the perfect event and found the intersection of corporate, charity, and celebrity."

To be part of the magic, text "AFB and your Name" to 1-844-550-0267 for info and/or tickets.

