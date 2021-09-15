Submit Release
Governor Abbott Calls County Judges In Beaumont Area To Discuss Hurricane Nicholas Recovery Efforts

September 15, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd today called county judges to determine what further support is needed following Hurricane Nicholas. The Governor thanked the county judges for guiding their communities through the storm and reinforced the state's commitment to helping them recover.   While there were reports of road damage in Newton County, no county judge reported major damage or unmet needs from the state. Additionally, Orange County noted that their drainage system worked well under the tropical storm conditions with the help of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.   The Governor placed calls to every judge whose county is included in the Disaster Declaration issued this week. Governor Abbott and Chief Kidd have spoken with the following county judges in the Beaumont area:   Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia Jasper County Judge Mark Allen Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks Orange County Judge John H. Gothia   "As Hurricane Nicholas recovery efforts begin, the State of Texas is working closely with our local partners to ensure Beaumont and surrounding communities have the resources they need to rebuild," said Governor Abbott. "We will continue to collaborate with county judges and local leaders to assess and address the damages of the storm and put the Gulf Coast on a path to recovery."

