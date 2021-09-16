Four Rutherford County Zip Codes Are Among Area's Hottest Housing Markets, Annette H Bratcher Says
Another draw is being close to Middle Tennessee State University and historic downtown Murfreesboro with its shops and restaurants”MURFREESBORO, TN, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Rutherford County Zipcodes are among the Nashville area's hottest housing markets, says Annette H Bratcher, a Middle Tennessee Realtor and new homes specialist. That's quite a feat given that Nashville has been ranked the fourth hottest real estate market in the United States, she says.
The number of jobs in the Nashville area is growing, and many people are migrating to the area from other states. "They see that they can get more home for less money in Rutherford County than in Nashville, and many choose to buy in the county and commute," she says.
The hot Zipcodes are 37128, 37130, 37167, and 37129. Three of the Zip codes are in Murfreesboro and one in Smyrna.
"These communities are very popular with potential homeowners. They like the hometown feel," she said.
Zipcodes are hot when the market absorbs the supply of homes quickly and when sellers receive more than their asking price. For example, the market in Zipcode 37129 has 15 days of market supply, and sellers have recently been averaging 100.6 percent of the asking price, she says.
The red-hot market is driving prices up. In Zipcode 37130, for example, the median sales price was $254,900. So far this year, the median sales price in that Zip code has been $272,000, she says. "This is truly a seller's market."
The market is also driving more people into Rutherford County and creating a need for the construction of new homes.
Annette H Bratcher has been involved in the real estate and construction businesses in Middle Tennessee since she moved here in 1995. Initially a financial resource, she transitioned into being a Realtor and licensed contractor. Bratcher is active in the community, having served as director and the president of the Chamber of Commerce, a director in the Kiwanis Club, a member of the Economic Development Board, and a founding director of the United Way. She also supports the Rutherford/CannonCounty Child Advocacy Group and First Shot Basketball.
She carries the following real estate certifications or accreditations:
Residential construction certified
Certified new homes specialist
ABR, which means Accredited Buyers Representative
e-Pro
SRES, which means Seniors Real Estate Specialist
SFR, which means Short Sales and Foreclosures Resource Certification
BPOR, which stands for Brokers Price Opinion Resource
