Fort Worth Health Insurance Could Be More Affordable With The Latest 2021 Proposal

Fort Worth Health Insurance Insurance Insurance Fort Worth Fort Worth Health Insurance Group Health Insurance Fort Worth Affordable Health Insurance Fort Worth Tx

“A study released earlier this week found that the Medicaid expansion with enhanced permanent ACA subsidies would reduce the number of uninsured people.”

“A study released earlier this week found the Medicaid expansion provision that make the enhanced ACA subsidies permanent would reduce the number of uninsured people by 7 million, or to one quarter.” ” — Urban Institute

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US, September 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Worth health insurance and the people who have it may see their opportunities for affordable healthcare grow by leaps and bounds should a new proposal on the table gain momentum among Blue-state lawmakers. The proposal is to make enhanced ACA subsidies permanent moving forward, giving so many more Americans greater help in affording premiums that are already trending downward thanks to the current administration’s American Rescue Plan.For more information go to: http://insurance4dallas.com/health-insurance-fort-worth According to TheHill.com the current American Rescue Plan signed into law earlier this year provided financial assistance with health insurance premiums, including for those with health insurance in Fort Worth . The problem was that this opportunity was only available until 2022. The House Ways and Means Committee proposed recently that permanent affordability be added to the Blue-state’s $3.5 trillion social spending package. As the article states, “The enhanced subsidies lower the percentage of income that any [ACA] enrollee has to pay for health insurance from around 10 percent to 8.5 percent. Notably, the proposal also allows people who make more than 400 percent of the federal poverty limit (about $100,000 for a family of four) to access the financial assistance for their premiums.”Rick Thornton, a Fort Worth health insurance agent said this news shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Extending the financial assistance programs has been a priority of many key lawmakers, including Nancy Pelosi. Thornton echoed the article by saying that previously released sections of the House package would also create a new federal program to expand Medicaid in the 12 GOP-led states that have refused the expansion under the ACA. “A study from the Urban Institute released earlier this week found that the Medicaid expansion provision and making the enhanced ACA subsidies permanent would together reduce the number of uninsured people by 7 million, or about one quarter,” the article said.Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.Insurance4Dallas3000 S. Hulen, Suite 124-912Fort Worth, Texas 76109

Fort Worth health insurance future depends on how high court rules on ACA