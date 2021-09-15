AG Ferguson statement on “friend of the court” brief in Texas abortion case

SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson offers the following statement on joining a coalition of 24 attorneys general in filing an amicus, or “friend of the court,” brief asking the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas to put Texas’ law banning virtually all abortions on hold pending appeals:

“Supreme Court precedent is clear -- access to an abortion is a constitutional right. Texas is denying access to this reproductive health care for virtually everyone in their state. This is both wrong and unlawful. We will stand up for the Constitution.”