RELEASE: Public Hearing on Draft Enviva Sampson Permit to be held October 19

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will host a digital public hearing on Tuesday, October 19 on the draft Title V permit for Enviva Pellets Sampson, LLC. The facility is required to obtain a Title V permit under the terms of its current operating permit.

The draft Title V permit does not include any significant operational changes at the wood pellet facility. Like the current permit, the draft permit includes conditions to limit Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions to below 250 tons per year and Hazardous Air Pollutant (HAP) emissions to less than 10 tons per year of any one HAP and less than 25 tons per year for all HAPs combined. The permit requires the installation and operation of additional controls to ensure these limits are met.

The public is invited to attend the hearing online or by phone and provide their comments on the proposed action. DAQ will also accept comments on the draft permit through October 21.

Event Title: Enviva Pellets Sampson, LLC Public Hearing

Date and Time: October 19, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access code: 161 095 3474

Event Password: NCDAQ

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by October 19, 2021 at 4 p.m. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/3BCyCOG or call (919) 707-8446.

Internet access is not required to participate in the hearing. To comment by phone, when your name is called, press *3 so the moderator can identify and open your line. Once you have made your comment, please press *3 to end your comment.

Copies of all data and the application submitted by Enviva Pellets Sampson, LLC are available for public inspection on the DAQ website at https://deq.nc.gov/enviva-tv or in person by appointment only at:

Fayetteville Regional Office

Systel Building

225 Green Street, Suite 714

Fayetteville, NC 28301-5094

For those who are unable to attend or who experience technical difficulties, comments can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line ["EnvivaSampson.17B"]. You may also leave a voicemail comment at 919-707-8430. Comments will be accepted until October 21, 2021 at 5 p.m.