PrimeWay Federal Credit Union Selects the Power Partnership of Larky and Mahalo Banking for Mobile Communications
Larky and Mahalo sign their newest client, PrimeWay Federal Credit Union.ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larky and Mahalo Banking announce the signing of their newest client, PrimeWay Federal Credit Union. Larky is the Ann Arbor-based market-leading provider of consumer engagement technology. Troy-based Mahalo is the mobile and online banking partner for credit unions. Their partnership aligns their technologies to help financial institutions engage with account holders.
Founded in 1937, PrimeWay serves approximately 50,000 members and 250 employers in the greater Houston area. PrimeWay prides itself on helping its members live out their dreams. They provide tools and guidance to help create a plan to make those dreams a reality. Through Larky and Mahalo, PrimeWay's new set of online tools will meet its members’ expectations to get to their money wherever they are.
For 85 years, PrimeWay Federal Credit Union has embraced the growth needed to remain a strong partner for all its members. This unique set of tools made possible by Larky and Mahalo will support PrimeWay in its next transformation.
"Relationships with our members are moving out of the branch and into the digital channel. Our members' experience with our online banking and mobile app are critical in how our members perceive our brand and our relationship. With the help of Mahalo and Larky, PrimeWay is building a mobile experience that purposefully focuses on creating a more personal relationship through the digital channel with avenues for two-way communication," said Michelle Oshinski, Chief Marketing Officer at PrimeWay.
The Power Partners: Larky and Mahalo
The Larky Nudge® engagement platform empowers institutions to connect with their audience in the right place at the right time. Mahalo’s Omni-Experience was built to improve access to and harness the power of credit union core systems. The integration of Nudge® into mobile banking apps pushes to get the message out when it matters most.
Mahalo intuitively presents member data through enhanced management features to elevate a member’s experience and the credit union’s services. Larky's smart messaging, user-friendly navigation, 6% click-through rate from targeted push notifications and five times more effective marketing make a clear difference.
Mahalo was formed to provide the credit union industry with a superior digital banking experience, including robust features and functionality that helps drive growth, while maintaining the excellent service that the credit union industry is known for," explained Denny C. Howell, COO and co-founder of Mahalo. "We are proud to partner with Larky and PrimeWay Federal Credit Union to help bring a more personal, robust and service driven experience to PrimeWay's members."
About Mahalo Technologies
Mahalo Technologies, Inc. provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Michigan, the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration in core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni-experience. Mahalo Banking is feature-rich and price-competitive to help all credit unions achieve a technology advantage in the marketplace. For more information, visit mahalobanking.com.
About Larky
Larky builds platforms that maximize engagement through tailored communications. Larky helps community financial institutions connect with their account holders with meaningful and actionable push notifications that are delivered at the right place and right time. For more information, visit Larky.com.
