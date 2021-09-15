PSECU Launches PSECU Protect, LLC Insurance Agency, through Partnership with Insuritas

Pennsylvania’s anytime, anywhere digital credit union, partnered with Insuritas to offer insurance brokerage services to PSECU’s Pennsylvania members

As part of our strategic planning process, we assessed the services available to our members.” — George Rudolph, President & CEO at PSECU

HARTFORD, CT, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PSECU, Pennsylvania’s anytime, anywhere digital credit union, partnered with Insuritas to offer insurance brokerage services to PSECU’s Pennsylvania members. The new insurance agency, PSECU Protect, LLC*, is a credit union service organization (CUSO) wholly owned by PSECU. It has been engineered to offer personal, ancillary, and commercial insurance products following PSECU’s convenient, digital-first model.

“As part of our strategic planning process, we assessed the services available to our members. After careful analysis, we determined that through the creation of a CUSO to provide insurance offerings in collaboration with Insuritas, we could provide our members with new options that further position them to work toward their financial goals and manage their financial risks,” said PSECU President & CEO George Rudolph. “Affordability, convenience, and quality of insurance offerings are some of the benefits the agency will provide.”

PSECU Protect, LLC, includes more than 40 carrier partners and offers products such as life, home, renter’s, auto, pet, identity theft, travel, and professional liability insurance, among many others.

“We’re delighted to announce our relationship with PSECU and are proud to have earned the opportunity to build, launch, and manage a full-service, digitally powered insurance agency for the credit union and its members,” said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. “Through our relationship, the credit union will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their members’ insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time.”

“Visit psecu.com to learn more about PSECU membership eligibility and benefits and join us today,” Rudolph added.

*Not all products, coverages, and discounts are available in every state. Restrictions, exclusions, limits, and conditions apply.

Insurance products are offered by PSECU Protect, LLC, an affiliate of Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union (PSECU). Available insurance products are not deposits of Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union and are not protected by any type of deposit insurance, are not obligations of or guaranteed by Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union or its affiliates, and may be subject to risk. Insurance products are not insured or guaranteed by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) or any other agency of the United States. Any insurance required as a condition of the extension of credit by Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union need not be purchased from our Agency, PSECU Protect, LLC, but may, without affecting the approval of the application for an extension of credit, be purchased from an agent or insurance company of the customer’s choice.

About PSECU

Opened in 1934, PSECU was founded by 22 ordinary people who pooled $90 and made an extraordinary commitment to each other: To create a financial institution where collective resources benefit all members. Today, PSECU continues that legacy as Pennsylvania’s largest credit union, with $7.5 billion in assets, more than 475,000 members, and a convenient anytime, anywhere digital-first banking model. PSECU was named a 2020 Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes Magazine. For more information about PSECU, visit psecu.com. View its Year In Review to learn how PSECU contributes to the greater good.