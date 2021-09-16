FAB&T’s Plinqit Users Save More Than $1 Million
First Arkansas Bank & Trust has helped customers save more than $1 million with Plinqit®, the savings app that pays users for learning about personal finances.
Jacksonville, AR based First Arkansas Bank & Trust (FAB&T) has helped customers save more than $1 million with Plinqit, the only savings platform of its kind that pays users for learning about personal finances.
— Roger Sundermeier, FAB&T
Plinqit, developed by HT Mobile Apps ™, improves users’ financial literacy through its patented Build Skills™. Users can take a quiz and get rewards added to their savings goal. Customers securely link their Plinqit account to their checking account, set a savings goal, and automatically set aside a small amount of money at a schedule they choose. This out-of-sight-out-of-mind savings helps users continue to save without the temptation to withdraw before reaching their goal, and FAB&T sees real results.
Since launching Plinqit, FAB&T has grown total Plinqit users month-over-month, resulting in an average savings goal of nearly $1,400 per account. Many of FAB&T’s customers have already reached their initial goal, with the majority (nearly 80 percent) creating new goals to continue saving. Hundreds of users have saved more than $1,000, and we have a significant number of users who have saved more than $10,000, $20,000, and even $50,000.
“We’re committed to helping our customers reach their financial goals, and saving money for what they need is critical. We are proud to have helped our customers save more than $1 million,” said FAB&T SVP, Chief Brand Officer Roger Sundermeier. “Our customers and co-workers love Plinqit. It has become their preferred saving option.”
“We wanted Plinqit to be more than an attractive digital offering for financial institutions, it needed to help people improve their financial literacy and help them achieve personal financial success,” said HT Mobile Apps Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kathleen Craig, and creator of Plinqit. “The results FAB&T has achieved prove that Plinqit is working and working well. In addition, FAB&T and their customers using Plinqit have taken full advantage of Build Skills™, which allows institutions to provide relevant financial insights and information that helps and rewards these engaged savers.”
About Plinqit
Plinqit is a brandable, mobile-first platform that is elegant and highly powerful at the same time. Unlike any other savings platform on the market, its patented Build Skills™ pays users for engaging with content, creating higher user engagement for financial institutions. Created by Millennials for Millennials, Plinqit helps financial institutions connect with this important demographic in a meaningful, relevant way – bringing together digital customers, FI’s, and savings in one beautiful place. For more information, visit www.plinqit.com.
About First Arkansas Bank & Trust
FAB&T is a family-owned and locally managed bank with over 20 locations across Central and North Central Arkansas. FAB&T’s total assets are over $950 million and offers seven-day-a-week banking with live teller service through their QūB technology. FAB&T also provides 24/7 live customer support through a call center located in Jacksonville, AR. For more information, visit www.fabandt.bank.
