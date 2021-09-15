More about Gov. Kemp Names 45 Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions

Georgia Child Support Commission

Lisa Colbert is a Superior Court Judge in Chatham County. She was elected in 2020 to succeed the Honorable James Bass, Jr. and prior to this, she served as a Chatham County Juvenile Court Judge for eight years. Colbert has worked as an Associate for Alston & Bird, LLP in Atlanta; an Associate for the Law Office of Charles W. Bell & Associates, P.C.; Senior Staff Attorney for the Office of the Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Trustee; Staff Attorney for Chatham County Superior Court Judge Louisa Abbot; and Assistant County Attorney for Chatham County, Georgia. Additionally, Colbert served six years in the Georgia Air National Guard. She has served on the boards of the Savannah CASA, Inc. and Parent and Child Development Services, Inc., and currently serves on the boards of Goodwill Southeast Georgia; Step Up Savannah, Inc.; and Elevate Savannah, Inc. In 2016, Colbert was appointed by Governor Nathan Deal to serve as the First Congressional District Representative on the Board of Juvenile Justice. She is the former president of the Port City Bar Association, a member and committee co-chair of both the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) and the Georgia Council of Superior Court Judges. Colbert is a graduate of Leadership Georgia and Leadership Savannah. In 2006, she was recognized by the Younger Lawyers Section of the Savannah Bar Association for her professional service and protection of the rights of others with the Robbie Robinson Award. The Georgia Legal Services Program recognized her as the 2018 Champion of Justice for her commitment to justice for all. Colbert has been married to Eldries (EJ) Colbert for 27 years and they have three daughters.

Christina Lewis Scott is the Founder and Executive Director of Covenant Mediation Services, a conflict resolution organization that provides clients with mediation, negotiation, and conflict consulting services. Over the last 15 years, Scott has mediated over 2,100 cases in the areas of negligent injury, contracts, and family law. She has written numerous articles on mediation and was internationally published in 2014 by the Alberta Arbitration and Mediation Society, Alberta, Canada. In August of 2020, she was a panelist for the Atlanta Bar Association’s financial continuing education seminar. Scott is a member of the Association for Conflict Resolution (ACR) and a licensed real estate professional, providing specialized referral-only services to clients. She is also a former arbitrator with the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Georgia and former business law professor at Georgia Perimeter College where she taught as an adjunct for 5 years. Scott is a proud “Double Gator” having earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in advertising from the University of Florida (UF) and her Juris Doctor Degree from UF’s Levine College of Law. During her tenure at UF law, she was a member of the UF College of Law Trial Team and a Virgil D. Hawkins Fellow. She resides in East Cobb with her husband and two teenage sons.

Board of Human Services

Robertiena “Tiena” Fletcher was reappointed.

Criminal Justice Coordinating Council

Ron Freeman and Joseph W. Hood III were reappointed.

Nancy Nash Bills is a Superior Court Judge in Rockdale County. Bills was appointed by Governor Brian Kemp to fill the vacancy created when Chief Judge David B. Irwin retired in the fall of 2020. She was previously the State Court Judge for the Rockdale Circuit Court and before that was the Assistant/Chief Assistant District Attorney for the Rockdale Judicial Circuit and an Associate of Walker & Waldrop, P.C. Bills holds a bachelor's degree and a law degree from the University of Georgia. She is the chairperson of the Rockdale County Task Force on Family Violence, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation to raise public awareness and prevent domestic violence. She has served as president of the Council of State Court Judges, is a member of the Judicial Council, the Council of Accountability Court Judges, the State Bar of Georgia, and the Rockdale Bar Association. Nancy is married to Jeffrey, and she has one daughter.

Scotty Eugene Hancock is the Post 5 Representative on the Floyd County Board of Commissioners and most recently served as the Chair of the Floyd County Board of Commissioners from 2019 to 2020. Hancock also serves on the Floyd County Public Safety Committee, Joint Services Committee, Rome-Floyd Solid Waste Commission, Rome-Floyd Transportation Policy Committee, Rome-Floyd Joint Development Oversight Committee, Floyd County Department of Family and Children Services Board, Floyd County Board of Health, Rome-Floyd Development Authority, Gordon-Floyd Development Authority, Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, and the Rome-Floyd Fire Overview. He is currently the Outreach and EMS Relations Director at Redmond Regional Medical Center. Hancock served seven years in the United States Army with the 25th Infantry Division. He and his wife, Ronda, are foster parents and have three children.

Sexual Offender Registration Review Board

Kaitlyn Brooks Morrell is the Services Coordinator for the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center in Calhoun, GA, where she provides advocacy services to child victims and witnesses of abuse and their non-offending caregivers. She holds a bachelor’s degree in counseling psychology from Toccoa Falls College and has been in the field for almost five years. Prior to working at the CAC, she worked in direct client services with survivors of domestic violence.

Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Services Board

Sandy Adams, Craig Camuso, and Thomas W. Wilson were reappointed.

Board of Community Health

Cynthia D. Rucker has served as the Clinical Manager at the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center since 2014. She attended Clayton State University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Master of Science in Nursing. In 2017, she graduated from the University of South Alabama with her Doctor of Nursing Practice. Prior to her current role as Clinical Manager, Rucker worked in the Atlanta VA Medical Center as a staff nurse, Assistant Manager, and Clinical Nurse Manager.

State Board of Funeral Service

Felicia Taylor Wimberly is the co-owner, along with her husband Pastor Christopher Wimberly Sr., of Wimberly Funeral Home in Gainesville, GA. She is dedicated to teaching at Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service. Prior to her career as a funeral director and embalmer, she was an engineer for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) in the Department of Infrastructure. Wimberly went back to school to pursue a degree in mortuary science from Jefferson State in Birmingham, Alabama. She performs educational awareness forums to the community concerning final arrangements and educates students on the importance of professionalism as a funeral director.

State Construction Industry Licensing Board, Division of Utility Contractors

Benjamin A. Wood joined A L Grading Contractors, Inc. (ALGC) in 1998, shortly after graduating from Rice University. ALGC is a proud family business that started grading for clients in 1935 in the metro Atlanta area. Soon after he started at ALGC, he was charged with opening the company’s Underground Utility Division, which specializes in water, sewer, and storm pipe systems. Under his guidance, the division has become a key service offered to corporate clients as well as a major revenue source of the company. He also plays a significant role in diversifying sources of revenue generated by the company, serving on the marketing team, and overseeing field production to ensure customer satisfaction. Benjamin currently serves as the Vice President of the company.

State Construction Licensing Board, Division of Master Plumbers, and Journeyman Plumbers

Michael Dean Adams is an experienced project manager and has worked in a variety of roles in the construction industry. Before taking on his current role as Senior Plumbing Inspector for the City of Atlanta, Adams spent 19 years as the President of Covenant Mechanical Contractor’s, Inc. From 2006 to 2016, he served on the Board of Directors for the Plumbing & Mechanical Association of Georgia. Adams’ proficiencies include plumbing, budgeting, HVAC, value engineering, and cost management.

Karen Marie Hill serves as the owner and Vice President for HM Plumbing. She works alongside her husband Daniel Hill, who founded the company in 2007. Before entering the workforce, Karen earned a bachelor’s degree from Evansville University in business with an emphasis in marketing. Upon graduation, she worked for 11 years at Durkee & Associates in Kennesaw, Georgia. Hill sits on the Board of Trustees for Quality Service Contractors, which works to further service and repair contractors’ careers through training programs and innovative education.

State Construction Industry Licensing Board, Division of Conditioned Air Contractors

Charles “Chip” Greene is the president of Greene & Associates, Inc. Greene holds several professional licenses, including a Class II Conditioned Air License, Master Plumbers License, and Class II & III Boiler License. He is an Eagle Scout and the current president of the Central Georgia Council for the Boy Scouts of America. Greene serves on the Board of Directors of the Plumbing and Mechanical Association of Georgia and was the Plumbing Heating Cooling Contractors Association National President in 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Mercer University.

Board of Trustees of the Subsequent Injury Trust Fund

Carolyn C. Hall was reappointed.

Board of Corrections

Guy Daughtrey recently retired as an auditor from Southern Company after 38 years working in accounting, operations, and admin budgeting. He earned an AS in Accounting from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and a BBA in Business from Georgia Southwestern College. Daughtrey is a member of the Ag Georgia Farm Credit and he is the past Vice-Chairman and Chairman of the ACA Board. He served on the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board for nine years and served on the Cook County Planning and Zoning Board. He currently sits on the South Georgia Regional Commission. He and his wife Connie reside on the family farm whose operations include pecans, a cow operation, and timber. They have one son and two grandchildren.

Georgia Composite Board of Professional Counselors, Social Workers, and Marriage and Family Therapists

Kay Gresham is a licensed clinical social worker with over 30 years of experience in providing direct client care, administrative, and executive support in the behavioral health, social service, federal, academic, and public sectors. Since 2014, she has worked for Gresham Consulting Group Inc. as a social work & behavioral health consultant. In this role, Gresham routinely creates and facilitates development opportunities for social work professionals, provides clinical work supervision, and works collaboratively with community partners. Outside of this, she also serves as an adjunct professor in social work for Savannah State University as well as Thomas University. Gresham’s academic career started at the University of Birmingham in 1986, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in social work. She would then go on to receive a master’s in social work from the University of Alabama and a doctorate in social work from Clark Atlanta University. Some of Gresham’s professional memberships include the National Association of Social Workers, the Georgia Addiction Counselors Association, and the Georgia Society of Clinical Social Workers.

Board of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities

David B. Glass and Jan Ligon were reappointed.

Scott C. Hilton serves as Senior Vice President for Commercial Banking at South State Banking in Atlanta. In his former role as a member of the Georgia General Assembly, Hilton was a champion for the state’s disabled community. He is a previous board member of the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta and is a parent-advocate for his son Chase. Hilton also serves as Executive Director for the Georgians First Commission, which reviews state regulations and policies to secure Georgia’s place as the top state for small businesses. He graduated with honors from Georgetown University, double majoring in finance and international business. He also graduated from Emory University’s accelerated, one-year MBA program with a concentration in capital markets. Hilton has several roles in his community, including President of the Peachtree Corners Civic Association and President of the Fowler Family YMCA Board. Hilton is a graduate of Leadership Georgia, the Conservative Policy Leadership Institute, and LEAD Atlanta. He and his wife Meredith, an estate planning attorney, reside in Peachtree Corners with their three children.

State Board of Accountancy

Emily Guthrie Farrell is an assurance director in the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Atlanta office and has been with the company for over 12 years. She serves on engagement teams that provide financial statement audits for private companies in and around the Southeast. Farrell helps a variety of privately-held domestic and global clients ranging from industries of manufacturing and distribution to industrial and utility services to retail & consumer. With PwC’s establishment of a family division, she also helps to navigate the challenges facing family-owned businesses going through expansion. Farrell attended Auburn University and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration along with a master's in accounting. She is licensed as a certified public accountant.

State Rehabilitation Council

Karen Addams and Wina Low were reappointed.

Brain and Spinal Injury Trust Fund Commission

Ruth Ellen Engelberg is a part of the Brain Injury Peer Support Staff for The Shepherd Center. The Shepherd Center specializes in medical treatment, research, and rehabilitation for people with spinal injury, brain injury, multiple sclerosis, spine, chronic pain, and other neuromuscular conditions. In 2016, Engelberg’s daughter was involved in an accident that resulted in a traumatic brain injury, making Engelberg a full-time caretaker. In her role at the Shepherd Center, she walks along the rehabilitation journey with patients. Her empathy provides comfort to those in need of advice and enhances patient and family centeredness. She and her husband have two children and reside in Newton County.

Board of Early Care and Learning

Melissa Boekhaus, Phil Davis, Susan Harper, and Luann Purcell were reappointed.

State Housing Trust Fund for the Homeless Commission

Alison Godley, Sandra Hudson, William C. McGahan, Mara Shaw, and Ryan Willoughby were reappointed.

James F. Lindenmayer is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. In his career, he has served as a senior account manager for several firms, most recently with HCL Technologies. He has over 25 years of experience in IT in the manufacturing sector and has been an integral part of company success in his working years. In retirement, he leads as the Director of the Cherokee County Homeless Veterans Program. This organization combats veteran housing issues by marshaling resources from federal and local government and has recently implemented programs to aid low-income veterans before they get to the point of homelessness.

Garland Raphael Hunt is a strategic leader with valuable experience in state government and ministry. His executive leadership spans some 29 years, with the Fellowship of International Churches, Wellington Boone Ministries, and New Generation Campus Ministries, which prepared him for an appointment as President of Prison Fellowship in July of 2011. In 2004, he was appointed to the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles by Governor Sonny Perdue. As a member of an executive board authorized to grant paroles, pardons, reprieves, remissions, commutations, and the restoration of civil and political rights for Georgia’s inmates, Hunt eventually became Chairman of the Board in 2006. In 2010, he served as Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, overseeing a staff of 4,500 employees, and managed the care of 52,000 youth who were under the supervision and detention of the Juvenile Justice Department. After receiving a bachelor’s degree from Howard University in 1980 and JD from Howard University School of Law in 1983, he served as a judicial law clerk and staff attorney with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. Hunt and his wife Eileen have been married for 35 years and have three grown children.

Georgia Board of Athletic Trainers

Robert Allen Kelly is an orthopedic surgeon in Kennesaw, Georgia. He received his medical degree in 1984 from the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. Kelly currently works with Resurgens Orthopedics and has served on their Board of Directors. He is considered to be at the top of his profession, with accomplishments including recognition in Atlanta Magazine’s Top Doctors in Orthopedic Surgery eight different times. He has received certification through the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and has areas of expertise in sports medicine, arthroscopy, and joint replacement.

Georgia State Board of Architects and Interior Designers

Carol Pacheco and Janice Wittschiebe were reappointed.

State Board of Physical Therapy

Destiny Hebert, Anne Thompson, and Laurri Wallace were reappointed.

North Georgia Mountains Authority, Chair

Joe Hatfield is the vice-chairman on the Board of Directors at Fieldale Farms. Fieldale is one of the largest independent poultry producers in the world. Before devoting his career to Fieldale Farms, Hatfield operated a construction business in Gainesville, Georgia. Over the years, he has worked in many capacities for Fieldale, advancing to positions of greater responsibility within the company. He started from the ground up, working first in wastewater treatment installation before becoming assistant manager of the protein conversion plant, overseeing plant operations, and now as Vice Chairman of the Board. A native of Gainesville, Georgia, Hatfield holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from North Georgia College. He currently serves on the Board of Natural Resources, Georgia Natural Resources Foundation, North Georgia Technical College Foundation, and Peach State Bank & Trust. He is a past board member of the Georgia Department of Economic Development and served from 2005 to 2007. Hatfield has continued his education with management training at Purdue University. He is active in the National Chicken Council, U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, and the Georgia Poultry Federation. He lives in Clarkesville, Georgia, with his wife Rosalyn.