More about Gov. Kemp, General Carden, General King Release Video on 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp, Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense Major General Thomas Carden, and Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Major General John F. King released a video in honor of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWEIKKPn9Do 

