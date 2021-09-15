Texas Film Commission Announces 2021 Film Friendly Texas Forum Is Now Virtual

September 15, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

The Texas Film Commission today announced the 2021 Film Friendly Texas Forum will now be a virtual-only event based on requests from community stakeholders to allow for greater attendance.

The virtual 2021 Film Friendly Texas Forum, cosponsored by the Texas Film Commission and AMP Studios, will kick off on Friday, September 24, followed by three half days on September 28─30, with select programming including:

How to Become a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community

Producing in the Lone Star State

How to Become a Digital Media Friendly Community

Closing Keynote Conversation

Film Friendly Texas Community Partner Networking

For more information, including the full agenda, event fee, and registration, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/film-friendly-texas-forum-tickets-166346325337

The registration fee includes access to the virtual-only forum this month and also access to the newly scheduled in-person forum to be held in May 2022 at Southfork Ranch in Parker, Texas.

For 50 years, the Texas Film Commission in the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Division has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production. The Texas Film Commission has attracted $1.66 billion in local spending and created more than 157,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2020. For more: gov.texas.gov/film