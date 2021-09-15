Governor Abbott Announces Port Aransas Designated As Music Friendly Community

September 15, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Port Aransas, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.

"With support from the Texas Music Office, in 2019 the Texas music industry created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity," said Governor Abbott. "Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth. I congratulate Port Aransas on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to amplifying their continued success."

"Congratulations to the Port Aransas community on this well-earned designation," said Senator Lois Kolkhorst. "It is an honor to join Governor Abbott and the Texas Music Office in recognizing Port Aransas as a flourishing Texas Music Friendly Community."

"Port Aransas is a great music friendly coastal community," said Representative Todd Hunter. "There's no better economic development than music. Congratulations to Port Aransas and thanks to Governor Abbott and the Texas Music Office."

The City of Port Aransas, Visit Port Aransas, and the Texas Music Office invite the community to celebrate the designation on Friday, September 17 at Palmilla Golf Resort at 7 pm. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation at the kick off of the Port A Live Music Fest.

"Port Aransas is thrilled to receive this certification from the Texas Music Office," said Brett Stawar, President of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce. "The flowing currents of our musical destination have always made up the fabric of our community. And now, we join the ranks with many other Texas communities to ensure the music never dies in Port Aransas."

Port Aransas joins more than 25 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation. These cities include Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington, Brenham, Dripping Springs, Round Rock, El Paso, Odessa, Vidor, and Grand Prairie. Cities that are currently working through the certification process include Houston and Dallas.

About the Texas Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities