New mobile app gives Minnesotans access to their immunization record faster

News Release Sept. 15, 2021

Contact information

Minnesotans can now easily access their immunization record through their smartphones or other mobile devices by using an app called Docket. Docket enables residents with a Minnesota Immunization Information Connection (MIIC) record to securely view and share their immunization records.

MIIC, Minnesota’s immunization information system, combines all immunizations a person has received into a single record, even if they were given by different health care providers in Minnesota. Starting today, anyone who has a MIIC record can use the Docket app to access their record, including their COVID-19 vaccination. The app provides a PDF document of the immunization record that can be saved to your mobile device, printed, emailed, or texted as needed.

“We recognize the importance of having a secure and convenient way to find, view, and share your and your family’s immunization records, such as needing records for school or child care,” said Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann. “The Docket app gives Minnesotans a digital option to access their immunization history in MIIC, check what vaccines you or your children may be due for, and see what vaccines you may need in the future. This is vital to making sure people are protected from preventable diseases.”

Docket helps meet consumer demand for more accessible immunization records. Minnesota is seeing dramatically increased demand from people for easier access to their own vaccination information. So far in 2021, MDH has received over 33,000 requests for immunization records through our online form—more than 19,000 of those requests came since July 1. For comparison, MDH received approximately 12,000 requests in 2020 and 13,000 requests in 2019.

“The volume of recent requests means it is taking weeks, not days, for people to get their vaccination record back, but Docket gives an option for people to more directly and quickly access their immunization information,” said Ehresmann.

Anyone who wants or needs access to their immunization record and does not have a smartphone or does not want to use the app can still request their immunization record from MDH or their health care provider. For more information, visit Find My Immunization Record.

Docket is free and available for download in Apple and Android app stores.

Scott Smith MDH Communications 651-503-1440 scott.smith@state.mn.us (preferred)