Gov. Evers, DHS Remind Wisconsinites to Get Vaccinated to Get $100

Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) urge Wisconsinites to get vaccinated by Sunday, September 19 in order to qualify for the $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program. The program opened August 20 and is available to anyone ages 12 and up in Wisconsin who gets their first dose of COVID-19 by Sunday.

Between August 20 and September 13, more than 114,900 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it’s the best tool we have to make sure we continue our economic recovery and put this pandemic behind us,” said Gov. Evers. “There are just a few days left for folks to take advantage of our vaccine reward program, and I encourage every eligible Wisconsinite to get their shot so they can get $100.”

In order to receive the $100 reward, Wisconsin residents will need to fill out the form available at 100.wisconsin.gov or call 844-684-1064 to register over the phone. Information submitted will be used to verify that individuals have a valid first COVID-19 vaccine dose reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) between August 20 and September 19. Rewards cards will be mailed to the individual’s Wisconsin address and may take six to eight weeks to be mailed to participants. Registration for the program will remain open until September 30, 2021, but only those who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose between August 20 and September 19 are eligible for the $100 reward. Proof of insurance, ID, or citizenship are not required.

For more information on the reward program, visit the DHS $100 reward webpage or call 844-684-1064. Language assistance is available. To find a COVID-19 vaccine location in your community, visit Vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.

“We also know that many Wisconsinites do want to get the vaccine, but may experience a number of barriers to vaccination - such as a lack of childcare, transportation, or ability to miss work,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We hope that this $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program may help provide some additional support to folks to help them to overcome those barriers so they can protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities.”

The $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program is part of the ongoing effort to stop the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant by encouraging Wisconsinites to get vaccinated. Wisconsin continues to experience an increase of COVID-19 cases, driven by the Delta variant. The Delta variant is much more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19. While vaccination is the most important layer of protection against COVID-19, with the high-level of disease transmission in Wisconsin, DHS is urging everyone to add additional layers of protection including masking up indoors, staying home when feeling sick, and avoiding large gatherings.

DHS has also updated their COVID-19 Illness After Vaccination data page. Data reflects rates of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death for people by vaccination status. According to data from August 2021, the age-adjusted rate of COVID-19 cases among people who are not fully vaccinated is four times higher than the rate among those who are fully vaccinated. Additionally, the age-adjusted rates of COVID-19 hospitalization and death are nine times and 11 times higher, respectively, among people who are not fully vaccinated compared to those who are fully vaccinated.

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage and subscribe to the DHS COVID-19 Weekly Newsletter. You can also follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information on COVID-19.