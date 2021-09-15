Bedrock OSA 4.0 Software Tools Aid Zero Trust Architecture Deployment for OT
Bedrock Open Secure Automation software upgrade features embedded visualization and enhanced online I/O software configurability.
OSA Release 4.O features easier implementation of IIoT, cloud and remote access applications using secure OPC UA and MQTT with Spark Plug B.”BOSTON, MASS., USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bedrock Automation, maker of Bedrock OSA®, the world’s most powerful and secure industrial automation platform, has announced software upgrade 4.0 to further enhance open and secure automation deployment in Zero Trust Architectures (ZTAs).
— Albert Rooyakkers, Bedrock Founder, CEO and CTO
“OSA Release 4.O brings substantial additional features to the OSA platform including OSA View®, which is a secure embedded webserver for HMI. 4.0 also enables easier implementation of IIoT, cloud and remote access applications using secure OPC UA and MQTT with Spark Plug B. It also enhances our software-defined IO with online configuration and CANopen support. These enhancements further confirm the OSA platform as an OT ZTA,” said Bedrock Founder, CEO and CTO Albert Rooyakkers.
OSA View™
OSA View™ provides the controller with an embedded web server to provide HMI support. Features include support for alarms and trends, a symbol library, and symbol creation tools. It is compatible with common web browsers on platforms ranging from smart phones to computers. It requires mutually authenticated HTTPS. This ensures that only browsers provisioned with correct certificates can connect.
Expanded Performance
Bedrock OSA 4.0 helps developers take advantage of Bedrock IDE 64-bit processing, enabling larger, more complex applications in design and simulation. In addition, 4.0 optimizes use of the embedded multicore processors already available in every Bedrock controller.
Online Configurable I/O
In OSA 4.0 users can implement and modify IO from the SCADA system as well as the IDE online in runtime.
Bedrock OSA 4.0 software is zero cost to all current and future Bedrock customers. The Bedrock IEC 61133 engineering environment (IDE 1.12) is necessary to use the new features, but that can also be downloaded free at www.bedrockautomation.com.
About Bedrock Automation
Bedrock Automation, established in San Jose, California and now based in the Boston, Massachusetts area, has developed the world’s most powerful and cyber secure automation platforms. Bedrock has assembled the latest technologies and talents from the automation, measurement, cyber security, and semiconductor industries to build unprecedented solutions for ICS, Power and Flow-based on three prime directives: simplicity, scalability, and security. The result is its award-winning Open Secure Automation (OSA®) platforms, which provide deeply embedded ICS cyber security and the highest levels of performance and reliability, at the lowest lifecycle costs.
For more information visit BedrockAutomation.com.
Marketing Communications
Bedrock Automation
+1 781-821-0280
