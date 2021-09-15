Synthetic Lubricants Market in North America to witness 5.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2026

Synthetic Lubricants Market

Synthetic Lubricants Industry

Synthetic Lubricants Market is driven by surge in production and sales of automotive, rise in popularity of synthetic lubricants.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global synthetic lubricants industry generated $12.0 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $18.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026, According to the report by Allied Market Research.

Surge in production and sales of automotive, rise in popularity of synthetic lubricants, and development of transportation infrastructure drive the growth of the global synthetic lubricants market. However, variations in raw material prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of industrialization in the African region opens up new pathways for the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6263

Based on base oil, the PAO segment held the largest market share in the global synthetic lubricants market, contributing for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to its wide applications in automotive sectors specially in passenger cars along with its features such as high viscosity index and hydrolytic stability. However, the esters segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026, owing to its characteristics such as low- and high-temperature performance and good solvency.

Based on end use, the engine oil segment contributed for nearly half of the total share of the global synthetic lubricants market in 2018, and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period. This is attributed to boost the efficiency of the vehicle by extending the overall vehicle life cycle. However, the hydraulic fluid segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to its properties such as lubrication and corrosion resistance in heavy hydraulic machinery along with growing industrialization and process automation.

Leading market players

1. Royal Dutch Shell PLC
2. ExxonMobil Corporation
3. British Petroleum (Bp) PLC
4. Chevron Corporation
5. Total SA
6. Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
7. Sinopec Limited
8. Lukoil
9. Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)
10. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Based on region, Europe is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to implementation of new emission norms that add benefit to Europe manufacturers in the automotive sector and sustained high frequency of airline and automotive transport. However, North America would register the second-highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2018, contributing for nearly two-fifths of the global synthetic lubricants market, and will maintain its lead position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to the highest automotive production and sale in China, established automotive sector in countries including Indonesia, Japan, and India, and economic growth.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6263

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Get Similar Report:

Hydraulic Fluids Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Alcohol Enzymes Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Synthetic Lubricants Market in North America to witness 5.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2026

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Intelligent Evacuation System Market Recorded Hyper Growth in the Future due to Increase in Natural Disasters Globally
Business Analytics Software Market to Tank $120.27 Billion by 2027, Claims Allied Market Research
Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market to Reach $33.9 Billion at a CAGR of 28.9% by 2023: AMR
View All Stories From This Author