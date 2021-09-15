Anomaly Detection Market Size Worth USD 8.80 Billion at CAGR of 15.3%, By 2027

Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Anomaly Detection Market Size – USD 2.76 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends – Escalating usage in software testing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing cybercrimes and rapid increase in generation of data volume is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global Anomaly Detection Market is expected to reach USD 8.80 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The escalating use of Internet of Thing (IoT) is among the major drivers of the anomaly detection market. The increasing usage of IoT has resulted in a rapid growth of threats and attacks, including denial of service, malicious operation, malicious control, data type probing, scan, spying, and wrong setup that may cause an IoT system failure. According to a research in 2018, about 15.0% of organizations have deployed artificial intelligence solutions, and it was estimated that approximately 31.0% would be incorporating AI solutions in the next year.  Moreover, around 50.0% of organizations have observed an increase in fraud value since 2018; and nearly 25.0% of the lost revenues were never recovered.

The incidence of a data flow anomaly is frequently a sign of the presence of a programming error, and the detection of such anomalies may be used for the detection of errors and upgradation of software quality. Also, anomaly detection helps end-users to identify software bugs as soon as they occur, providing programmers new perceptibility into the behavior of the programs, including tracing hidden errors that corrupt the program's outcomes or identifying rare corner cases in the logic sequence of programs.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-9 pandemic has posed enormous challenges for the government, as well as public health officials, to rapidly collecting information and coordinating a response. It requires prevention, investigation, and rapid-response efforts are necessary for delaying or slowing outbreaks. AI algorithms assist in mining information from online content and news report from across the globe; aiding specialists identify anomalies even before it spreads to the level of epidemic proportions. The COVID-19 itself is a suitable example where researchers are deploying AI to understand flight traveler data to estimate where the novel coronavirus could next spread its infection.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2954

Key participants include IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, Trustwave Holding Inc., Wipro Limited, Teradata, Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., LogRythm Inc., and Securonix Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By component, the anomaly detection solutions contributed to a larger market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 14.8% in the forecast period. An increase in unidentified malware compromising internal systems, devastating DDoS attacks, and other threats evading traditional security have resulted in network monitoring solutions furnished with robust AI solutions called Network Behavior Anomaly Detection. This solution permanently monitors network traffic, analyzing connectivity to seek anomalies and expose suspicious behavior allowing a response to yet unidentified security threats untraceable by other technologies.
• By deployment mode, the cloud held a larger market share in 2019, owing to several advantages such as cost-effectiveness, data-backup & restoration, scalability, and faster deployment, among others.
• By application, infusion detection held the largest market share in 2019. The market dominance of this method is owing to its ability to builds models of normal network behavior that are then used to identify new patterns that considerably move away from the profiles. Such anomalies may represent actual intrusions or just new behaviors that are required to be added to the profiles.
• By the end-user, the manufacturing industry is projected to grow at a rate of 15.8% in the forecast period. In manufacturing systems, reduction in downtime is critical, and anomaly detection lets predictive maintenance for a decrease in downtime issues. Of late, machine learning is being applied to detect anomaly in manufacturing processes.
• The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 16.6% in the forecast period, attributed to the developing IT sector in the countries comprising China, India, and Japan, among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anomaly-detection-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global commercial drones market on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Solution
Network Behavior Anomaly Detection
User Behavior Anomaly Detection
Service

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

On-Premise
Cloud-Based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Intrusion Detection
Fraud Detection
System Status Monitoring
Fault Detection
Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

BFSI
IT & Telecom
Government & Defense
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Others

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2954

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Browse More Reports:

Gesture Recognition Technology Market : @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gesture-recognition-technology-market

Anisotropic Conductive Film Market:@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anisotropic-conductive-film-market

Cryptocurrency Market:@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cryptocurrency-market

Core Banking Solutions Market:@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/core-banking-solutions-market

Revenue-based Financing Market : @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/revenue-based-financing-market

Tushar Rajput
Reports and data
+ +1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Anomaly Detection Market Size Worth USD 8.80 Billion at CAGR of 15.3%, By 2027

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tushar Rajput
Reports and data
+ +1 212-710-1370
Company/Organization
Reports and data
40 Wall St. 28th floor New , NY United States
York City, New York, 10005
United States
+91 2127101370
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.. For more information, Visit www.reportsanddata.com

www.reportsanddata.com

More From This Author
Anomaly Detection Market Size Worth USD 8.80 Billion at CAGR of 15.3%, By 2027
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Size Worth USD 24.29 Billion at CAGR of 11.2%, By 2026
Agricultural Robots Market Size Expected to Reach USD 17.15 Billion at CAGR of 36.7%, by 2027: Reports and Data
View All Stories From This Author