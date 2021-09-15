Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Size Worth USD 24.29 Billion at CAGR of 11.2%, By 2026
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Size USD 10.27 billion in 2018, CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trends – Proliferation of smart devices such as smartphonesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for the content delivery network (CDN) for online videos and live streaming applications is one of the significant factors estimated to drive market growth.
The global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is expected to reach USD 24.29 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rapidly increasing internet proliferation is one of the major drivers boosting market demand. An increase in the number of internet consumers has resulted in a higher demand for CDN for better QoS and QoE. Most of the CDN service providers, including Amazon and Akamai, are centralized in nature and operate numerous physical servers worldwide that transfer content all over the internet. In January 2019, 3.26 billion people accessed social media sites on mobile, with growth of 297.0 million new users equivalent to 10% year-on-year growth.
A CDN deploys an extensive network of servers placed strategically worldwide for swift content distribution. Once the content is uploaded, it gets populated all over the world. When a user wants to access it, the CDN selects the closest to deliver the content. At present, Facebook views 8 billion average daily video views from around 500 million users.
Key participants include Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon web services Inc., CenturyLink, Google Inc., IBM, Verizon Digital Media Services, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, limelight networks, Quantil, CDNetworks Co. Ltd., and Fastly Inc., among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• By product type, video CDN is likely to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period. A video CDN is a vast geographically distributed network of servers providing live and on-demand, high-quality video content to web-connected devices.
• By solution, media delivery contributed to the largest market share of around 50.0% in 2018.
• By provider type, peer to peer (P2P) CDN is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate of 12.2% in the period 2019-2026.
• By industry vertical, media & entertainment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 10.7% in the forecast period, owing to escalating demand for online videos and live streaming applications.
• The market in the North America region held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to observe a growth rate of 10.6% in the forecast period. The presence of leading market players in the region and early technological adoption are some of the reasons driving the market growth in the region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global content delivery network (CDN) market on the basis of product type, content type, offerings, provider type, organization size, industry vertical, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Standard/Non-Video CDN
Video CDN
Content Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Dynamic
Static
Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Solution
Cloud security
Web Performance Optimization
Media delivery
Services
Provider Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Traditional CDN
Free CDN
Peer To Peer (P2P) CDN
Telecom CDN
Others
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Small & Medium Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare
Retail
Online Gaming
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Public Sector
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
