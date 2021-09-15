(Video) Iran: Continued support for MEK’s Reelected Secretary General
I’m glad to have this opportunity to send a message to Ms. Zahra Merikhi, MEK’s Secretary-General and I’m proud to be with you for the freedom of Iran.”
These messages are from the following provinces: Isfahan, Lorestan, Semnan, Fars, Kohgiluyeh Boyer-Ahmad, Chaharmahal Bakhtiari, Mazandaran, Golestan, Gilan, Kordestan, Kermanshah, and Ilam.
The messages, highlighting the MEK’s growing support among the younger generation despite the atmosphere of fear and repression caused by the regime.
In their personal messages, many declared to be proud to be members of MEK’s network also known as the Iranian Resistance Units.
They pledged their support for the MEK’s reelected Secretary-General Ms. Zahra Merikhi to overthrow the mullahs’ regime and to free Iran.
Also, in their messages, they targeted the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and his new president Ebrahim Raisi, who is known for his role in the massacre of thousands of MEK prisoners in the summer of 1988.
A former political prisoner and survivor of the 1988 massacre, Mostafa Naderi, confirmed recently in an article in Independent that Ebrahim Raisi was the organizer of hundreds of executions.
A young woman from Tehran said in her message, “What inspires me to support the MEK are the martyrs fallen for freedom.
I pledge to do everything possible to liberate Iran. I’m glad to have this opportunity to send a message to Ms. Zahra Merikhi, MEK’s Secretary-General and I’m proud to be with you for the freedom of Iran.”
In major cities such as Tabriz, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Kermanshah, Karaj, Ahvaz, Yazd, Rasht, Qazvin, and Qom similar messages were sent in support of the MEK struggle for freedom.
Last week MEK reelected Ms. Merikhi as its Secretary-General for another two-year period.
The election was held in MEK headquarters in Ashraf 3 camp in Albania with the participation of all MEK members.
Ms. Merikhi’s extraordinary work during the last four years left no doubt for all MEK members her qualification to lead the organization during Iran’s current circumstances.
During the whole week, people across Iran sent video messages to congratulate Ms. Merikhi and MEK’s 56 years of struggle against the two dictatorships of the Shah and the mullahs.
They considered the MEK as their only hope to overthrow the mullahs and to put an end to the dark era of the mullahs’ tyrannical rule.
A young woman from Arak said, “I’m happy that in the dark days of our country there is a resistance and an organization.”
These brave young men and women take a high risk in sending messages supporting the MEK since the regime punishes any support for the organization with heavy prison terms and even execution.
Recently the regime has intensified repression against MEK supporters and family members inside Iran.
