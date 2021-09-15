Top Things To Do While On Vacation In Portugal – Travelling With Matt Keezer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Portugal, located on the western coast of the Iberian peninsula, is one of Europe's most visited countries due to its pleasant climate, low travel costs, and exceptional attractions. It is a country where the sun shines 300 days a year, a country with an incredible history, an extraordinary culture, and delectable
gastronomy.
Filled with magnificent landscapes, beautiful beaches, mountains bigger than you can imagine, and warm people who will make you feel at home, Portugal is so much more than meets the eye. Despite its small size, visiting Portugal will not leave you bored because there are many things to do and wonders to explore. So, let us dive in and discover the best that this country has to offer!
Braga
Braga, Portugal's third-largest city, is surrounded by gently rolling hills, sweeping valleys, and fertile farms. The 'city of archbishops' has a charming old town and a vibrant nightlife for visitors to explore. Matt Keezer recommends: "There are many cheap but excellent cafes, restaurants, and bars, as well as magnificent monuments and museums in Braga you can explore. Also, be sure not to miss going to the serene hilltop sanctuary of Bom Jesus do Monte that offers stunning views of the surroundings."
Coimbra
Coimbra, a charming city by the Mondego River in Central Portugal, is a cultural hotspot centered around one of Europe's oldest universities. The best thing to do in Coimbra is certainly getting lost in the vastness of attractions – from the stunning Old Cathedral to the Gothic Monastery of Santa
Clara-a-Velha, which houses Queen Isabel's tomb.
Matt Keezer recommends: "If you find yourself in Coimbra, be sure to pay a visit to the University of Coimbra's Joanina Library, one of the world's most beautiful libraries."
Algarve
Imagine a place bathed in the sun, with the gentle Mediterranean climate, beautiful beaches, picturesque towns, flower-clad hills, historic sites, and fabulous cuisine – that's Algarve. Located in southern Portugal, Algarve is one of Portugal's most popular tourist destinations as it is truly a feast for the eyes with its scenery. There is something for everyone, from peaceful olive groves, traditional whitewashed villages, and lovely villas to the wild, windswept coast with dramatic cliffs dotted with summer resorts.
Matt Keezer recommends: "Be sure to visit both Faro (the region's capital) and Lagos (its nightlife capital), and don't miss out to try Medronho, a traditional Algarve drink made from local strawberry tree berries."
Alentejo
The rural Alentejo province of Portugal is a place to go for stunning landscapes that are stringing one after another. With its soothing sunsets, soft hills, laid-back culture without any stress, Alentejo is perfect for those who go on a vacation to relax.
Matt Keezer recommends: "Alentejo is all about slowness and calmness, so don't rush exploring this hidden gem. Take things in slowly, rent bikes, and cycle around past beaches, wineries, lighthouses, and castles."
Travels and vacations are supposed to be the most unforgettable experiences in life. With that in mind, Matt Keezer urges all those planning to visit Portugal during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay safe by following the protocols and also to keep an eye on local news and government announcements, as travel and stay regulations are subject to change at any time.
