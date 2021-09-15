Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Worth $57.2 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

SCADA Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based, Hybrid), End User (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Power, Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals & Materials)– Global Forecast to 2028

/EIN News/ -- London, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ SCADA Market Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based, Hybrid), End User (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Power, Semiconductors & Electronics, Other End Users), and Geography— Global Forecast to 2028,” published by Meticulous Research®, the SCADA market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $57.2 billion by 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5186

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) comprise hardware and software components used to monitor and control industrial processes. With a SCADA system, manufacturers and organizations can collect and analyze real-time production data, monitor and manage alarms, and program automatic control responses triggered by operations or system parameters.

The growth of this market is driven by the rising adoption of automated technologies across Europe and Asia-Pacific, increasing adoption of Industry 4.0, growing demand for smart and digitized production processes, and government support & initiatives for industrial automation. Moreover, the increasing trend of wireless sensors networks and rise in smart factories provide significant opportunities for market growth. However, the high initial investment obstructs the growth of this market to some extent. The risk of cyber-attacks is a major challenge for the growth of the market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market

The application sectors in the SCADA market have experienced low-to-high impacts of the pandemic and are expected to recover in the coming years. However, with the reopening of production facilities and industrial operations, the market started to recover in 2021 with the demand to automate these facilities. This is due to the need for minimum human contact with the newly manufactured products to prevent the further spread of the virus and control the operations through automated control solutions. Also, the shutdown of manufacturing plants and operational processes in the oil & gas, chemicals & materials, paper & pulp industries resulted in the limited demand for SCADA systems in 2020. Hence, the SCADA solution and service providers witnessed a decline in revenues in 2020 due to the huge spread of COVID-19 and limited operations of industries in the first two quarters.

Data acquisition strategies are evolving in the era of COVID-19, driven by increased requirements for remote data visualization and real-time, data-driven decisions. Human-machine interface (HMI) and SCADA systems are becoming even more important to achieve digital transformation because they can perform analytics on edge devices, providing the agility and resilience fundamental to success.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5186

Rising adoption of automated technologies across Europe and Asia-Pacific to drive the demand for SCADA solutions

Due to increased competition and evolving customer requirements, the manufacturing industry in Europe is forced to adopt new technologies and digital transformation solutions. The industries adopting automation in Europe include oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, power and utilities, food and beverages, and automotive. The automotive industry is driving the growth of automation in Europe. To minimize the workforce in the country, companies are investing in cost-efficient automation solutions. This increases the demand for automated machines and systems, such as PLC, SCADA, ERP, and others. Companies are investing in SCADA software which is part of the automation system. In February 2020, Schneider Electric SE (France) launched the latest version of EcoStruxure Power SCADA Operation 2020 software. This software is designed to provide real-time vision, providing cybersecurity and graphics customization.

Asia-Pacific is a diverse region with localized characteristics such as technologically advanced and high-cost manufacturing countries. The region has quality connectivity, IT and security infrastructure maturity, and a trained workforce with Industry 4.0 expertise. There is a rapid development of automation and AI in Asia-Pacific. Automation is driven by the population growth rate and urbanization, economic development, increasing wages, and declining costs associated with automation. In Asia-Pacific, companies are taking initiatives like acquisitions and partnerships to advance the market of the SCADA system. For instance, in July 2020, Hitachi, Ltd. acquired ABB Power Grid to become the largest global grid equipment and service provider.

The Chinese government has taken the initiative "Made in China 2025" to upgrade the Chinese industry. With this initiative, China is planning to expand high-tech sectors and developing its advanced manufacturing base. The program uses government subsidies, mobilized state-owned enterprises, and pursued intellectual property acquisition to catch up with western technological prowess in advanced industries. “Made in China 2025” is the Chinese government's ten-year plan to upgrade the Chinese manufacturing base by developing ten high-tech industries. Such advancements in Europe and Asia-Pacific are boosting the growth of Industry automation.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on Component (Hardware [Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Remote Terminal Unit (RTU), Communication Systems, Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Other Hardware Components], Software, Services [Professional Services, Managed Services]), Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based, Hybrid), End User (Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Materials, Paper & Pulp, Pharmaceuticals & Biotech, Mining & Metals, Food & Beverage, Power, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Machines & Tools, Semiconductors & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Other End Users) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa)

Based on component, the SCADA market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Hardware comprises of human-machine interface (HMI), remote terminal unit (RTU), programmable logic controller (PLC), communication systems, and other hardware components, and services compromise of professional services and managed services. In 2021, the hardware segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the SCADA market. High demand for HMI, PLC, and RTUs in industrial control & automation solutions for providing efficient results and control over the manufacturing processes is driving the demand for SCADA hardware. Industry players are developing HMI and advanced PLCs in the modern SCADA systems that can work with cloud-based SCADA solutions. However, the software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the newly developed SCADA software designed by considering web-based deployment, unlimited licensing, security & stability, real-time control and monitoring, and easy expandability.

Based on deployment mode, the SCADA market is segmented into on-premises, hybrid, and cloud-based deployment. The cloud-based segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the factors such as less worry about hardware, software, infrastructure, and maintenance cost. Also, cloud-based deployment makes the storage flexible. Thus, cloud-based deployment will help this segment to grow during the forecast period.

Quick Buy – Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/64497945

Based on end user, the SCADA market is mainly segmented into oil & gas, automotive, food & beverage, semiconductors & electronics, chemicals & materials, consumer goods, mining & metals, pharmaceuticals & biotech, power, machines & tools, paper & pulp, aerospace & defense, and other end users. The automotive segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth of the automotive segment is attributed to the increasing demand for monitoring and controlling operations in advanced factories.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the SCADA market in 2021. The growth of this segment is attributed to manufacturing facility transformation initiatives and the need for SCADA software to monitor and communicate the RTUs, PLCs, and HMI components. Also, the rising focus on enhancing process efficiencies and reducing cost in the production process is driving the market growth as the operators can analyze and make decisions from remote locations.

China has an intense focus on national smart grid development and is contributing to massive revenue growth in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems market over the forecast period. China aims to increase its market share in smart grid technology, which is estimated to drive the SCADA market growth in the country. The country’s T&D infrastructure investments are supporting market growth. The country is developing effective security against threats such as the Stuxnet and Night Dragon attacks, major cyber threats to the SCADA industry. In February 2019, Emerson announced the acquisition of General Electric’s intelligent platform business. This will aid Emerson in improving its automation offerings. Leading solution providers are focusing on developing application-specific SCADA systems to gain market share.

In March 2020, The Foxboro Company, a unit of Invensys Process Automation, announced that it had been awarded a USD 15 million SCADA system contract for the Shanxi Wanjiazhai Yellow River Diversion Project in China. This important project, funded by the World Bank, diverts floodwaters from the Yellow River to communities in Shanxi province, thereby mitigating life-threatening floods and providing crucial irrigation for agriculture. Foxboro will supply I/A Series intelligent SCADA control centers, advanced hydraulic modeling applications, PLCs, instrumentation, power systems, closed-circuit television, telecommunications, and related engineering.

China is one of the largest manufacturers of various products, including automobiles, electronics, etc., in the Asia-Pacific region. According to the World Bank, manufacturing added 27.2% of the GDP in China in 2019 as compared to 27.8% in 2018. Also, China’s manufacturing sector added USD 3.9 trillion in 2019 as compared to 3.9 in 2018. The easy & cheap availability of labor in China is a major factor in its top position in the global manufacturing sector. However, the Chinese industries are now transforming towards automation, robotics, and industrial control solutions. The Chinese industrial and manufacturing sector players are moving towards adopting on-premise and cloud-based SCADA systems to control and monitor robust processes.

The industry is witnessing growth due to the rise in adopting cloud-integrated process control platforms in China. For instance, in January 2019, HollySys Automation Technologies (China) gained China’s first “Cloud Platform Integrated” SCADA integration project. The company secured the Integrated Purchasing Project of the Integrated SCADA System (for Lines 1 & 2) of the Hohhot Urban Rail Transit System.

Major companies in the global SCADA market have implemented various strategies to expand their offerings, global footprint and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by most companies in this market include agreements, collaborations, and partnerships; new product launches & enhancements; expansions; and mergers & acquisitions. The market players are gaining several contracts from the application industry players to implement advanced automation and SCADA technologies to achieve operational efficiency. These companies are also making huge R&D investments in developing highly innovative automation solutions specific to the application industries.

The top five players that dominated the global SCADA market were ABB Group, Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Schneider Electric SE.

The other players operating in the SCADA market are Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), General Electric Company (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Pilz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Survalent Technology Corporation (Canada), Valmet Corporation (Finland), and Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/scada-market-5186

Scope

SCADA Market, by Component

Hardware Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) Communication Systems Human-machine Interface (HMI) Other Hardware Components

Software

Services Professional Services Managed Services



SCADA Market, by Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud-based

Hybrid

SCADA Market by End User

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Materials

Paper & Pulp

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech

Mining & Metals

Food & Beverage

Power

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Machines & Tools

Semiconductors & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Other End Users

SCADA Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the MEA



Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5186

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Industrial Automation Market by Component (Plant-level Controls, Enterprise-level Controls, Plant Instrumentation), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), and End User (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Materials)—Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-automation-market-5172

Food Robotics Market by Type (Articulated Robots [SCARA, Six-axis Robots], Delta & Parallel Robots, Collaborative Robots, Cartesian Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Portal Robots), Payload, Application, End Use, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-robotics-market-4957

Food Automation Market by Component (Plant Level Controls, Enterprise Level Controls), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), Application (Packaging and Repacking, Butchery), and End-Use (Beverages and Distilleries) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-automation-market-4956

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/405/scada-market-2028

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research