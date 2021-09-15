Automotive Pumps Market to grow in future by size, developments, trends by 2026
Reports And Data
The automotive pumps market was valued at USD 15.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 25.76 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018–2026YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive pumps market was valued at USD 15.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 25.76 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018 – 2026). The growth of the automotive pumps market is majorly driven by the key factors, including the growing implementation of stringent environmental regulations, rising vehicle production and demand, and increasing vehicle electrification. Further, the rising in the adoption of advanced automotive technologies such as gasoline direct injection and automatic transmission is also driving the growth of the automotive pumps market.
Automotive pumps are one of the critical components of the entire automotive system where pumps transfer pressurized automotive fluids to different vehicle components such as the lubrication system, fuel system, coolant system, transmission system, and steering system. Based on the function, automotive pumps are categorized as the oil pump, fuel pump, steering pump, transmission pump, windshield washer pump, and vacuum pump, and others.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2351
The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest market by 2026. The region includes some of the rapidly growing economies of the world, such as India and China. Further, the Asia Pacific region is the major market for the automotive industry as the growing purchasing power of customers has prompted the demand for automobiles in the region. Also, the increasing demand for commercial vehicles and passenger cars in the region are propelling the growth of the market. Concerns over ecological imbalance caused by vehicle emissions have increased in the past decade in countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Thailand. These issues have forced major automakers to shift focus toward more fuel-efficient vehicles. Hence, Asia Pacific is anticipated to show higher growth in the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for commercial vehicles in emerging economies of the region is likely to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period. The low replacement rate is one of the key factors restraining the growth of the automotive pumps market. With the advancement of technology, the replacement rates of automotive pumps are expected to be further lowered. This implies the low potential for automotive pumps in the aftermarket manufacturers globally.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-pumps-market
Further key findings from the report suggest-
Due to the better operating efficiency, electric pumps are expected to witness a surged growth during the forecast period and it will slow down the growth and usage of mechanical pumps
Steering pumps are widely used in hydraulic and electro-hydraulic power steering systems of the vehicle; however, with the advancements in technology of steering systems, hydraulic and electro-hydraulic steering systems are getting substituted by Electric Power Steering (EPS) system. The electric power steering system (EPS), which requires an electric motor and sensors, excludes the need for a steering pump.
To reduce the dependency on the internal combustion engine to create a require vacuum for braking, suppliers and auto-makers are shifting towards electric vacuum pumps
Along with the dependency on the IC engine, these pumps also help reduce overall energy requirement, CO2 emission and maintenance cost
Continental AG (Germany based automotive supplier) has revealed details of its new active purge pump (APP) technology to meet stricter hydrocarbon evaporation legislation around the globe
Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold for the major market share in the automotive pumps market
Hybrid electric vehicles include an internal combustion engine as well as a battery operated system. Hence, the architecture of an hybrid electric vehicle is the most suitable for installing automotive pumps for regulating the flow of the fluid within the entire system
Growing demand for hybrid electric vehicles segment is projected to inflate the demand for overall automotive pumps and propel the growth of the global market
Many companies like Aisin Seiki (Japan), Delphi (UK), Denso (Japan), Johnson Electric (Hong Kong), Bosch (Germany), KSPG (Germany), Magna (Canada), SHW (Germany), and ZF (Germany), and others are operating in the automotive pumps marketplace
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2351
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Automotive Pump Segmentation & Impact Analysis
1.1. Automotive Pump Segmentation Analysis
1.2. Automotive Pump Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026
1.3. Regulatory Framework
1.4. Automotive Pump Market Impact Analysis
1.4.1. Market Driver Analysis
1.4.1.1. Increasing Demand for Fuel Efficient Vehicle
1.4.1.2. Stringent Government Regulations for Carbon Emission
1.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis
1.4.2.1. Technological Advancement in battery operated electric vehicles
1.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized
1.6. Automotive Pump Pricing Analysis
1.7. Industry Analysis - Porter's
1.8. Automotive Pump PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 2. Automotive Pump Market By Type Insights & Trends
2.1. Automotive Pump Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026
2.2. Fuel Pump
2.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.2.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.3. Fuel Injection Pump
2.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.3.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.4. Water Pump
2.4.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.4.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.5. Windshield Pump
2.5.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.5.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.6. Steering Pump
2.6.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.6.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.7. Transmission Oil Pump
2.7.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.7.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.8. Vacuum Pump
2.8.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.8.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.9. Headlight Washer Pump
2.9.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.9.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.10. Braking System Pump
2.10.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.10.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)...
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the industry by Type, by Technology, by Displacement, by Vehicle type, by Propulsion, by Channel and by Region:
Automotive Pumps Market by Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Fuel Pump
Fuel Injection Pump
Water Pump
Windshield Pump
Steering Pump
Transmission Oil Pump
Vacuum Pump
Headlight Washer Pump
Braking System
Automotive Pumps Market by Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Electric
Mechanical
Diaphragm Pump
Plunger-type
Turbo Pumps
Automotive Pumps Market by Displacement (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Variable Displacement
Fixed Displacement
Automotive Pumps Market by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
2 Wheeler
4 Wheeler
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Automotive Pumps Market by Propulsion Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Gasoline Operated
Electric Powered
Automotive Pumps Market by Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
OEM
Aftermarket
Automotive Pumps Market by Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Italy
Benelux
Rest of the Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2351
About us:
Reports and Data is a company of individuals who passionately seek to provide the world with an understanding that evolution is part of the natural feature and process that ushers in radical changes in ways things would otherwise function in a regular process.
Contact us:
+1-212-710-1370
Reports and data
sales@reportsanddata.com
Read More:
Recreational Vehicles Generators Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/recreational-vehicles-generators-market
Automobile Electric Plug Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automobile-electric-plug-market
Automotive Pillow Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-pillow-market
Automotive Signal Line Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-signal-line-market
1:18 Scale Diecast Automotive Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/118-scale-diecast-automotive-market
Check our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports
Visit our blog for more industry updates @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs
Tushar Rajput
Reports and data
+1 212-710-1370
tushar.rajput@reportsanddata.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn