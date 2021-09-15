Genome Editing Market To See Record Break Revenue $36.06 Billion By 2030 | Cell Therapy, Diagnostics
Development of CRISPR-based novel diagnostic tools to mitigate the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic also boost the genome editing market growthPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gene editing has indicated a good potential for the treatment of genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and cancer. Gene editing is a type of genetic editing where a DNA is inserted, deleted or replaced in the genome of an organism to treat a particular disease using an engineered nuclease or molecular scissor. These nucleases create site-specific double-stranded breaks at desired locations in the genome. The induced double-stranded breaks are repaired through non-homologous end joining or homologous recombination resulting in targeted mutations (edits).
The global genome editing market was valued at $4.81 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $36.06 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 22.30% from 2021 to 2030.
Covid-19 scenario:
• The covid-19 pandemic disrupted workflow in the healthcare sector. The spread of diseases forced several industries to close their facilities including sub-domains of healthcare.
• However, the use of CRISPR was favored during the pandemic and technologies based on naturally occurring bacterial gene-editing systems played a vital role to come up with the best defense against Covid-19.
• On the other hand, optimum utilization of the workforce and gene editing for human benefit are some of the challenges that researchers face. Thus, CRISPR-based diagnostic tools to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 gained importance.
Conversely, high cost of genomic equipment and increase in concerns about the risks and ethical issues associated with genome editing are some restraints that hinder the growth of the market to some extent. On the other hand, presence of key players in emerging economies and applications in several drug discovery processes are few factors create lucrative opportunities for the genome editing market in the near future.
The global genome editing market segmented on the basis of application, technology, end user and region. On the basis of application, it is further classified into cell line engineering, genetic engineering, drug discovery, gene modified cell therapy & diagnostics and other applications. By technology, it is divided into CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN and other technologies. Based on end user, it is subdivided into academics & government institutes, biotechnology & pharma companies, and contract research organizations. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Based on technology, the CRISPR segment accounted for the largest share of the genome editing market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the ease of use associated with CRISPR, which gives it a significant advantage over ZFN and TALEN.
By end user, the biotechnology & pharma companies segment accounted for the largest share of the genome editing market in 2020. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer is driving research activities worldwide. This is expected to drive the demand for genome editing in biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies.
North America is projected to account for a major share of the global genome editing market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to grow in the future, owing to development of gene therapy in the U.S., increase in use of genetically modified crops, rise in prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, and the availability of research grants and funding are propelling the market growth in North America.
Asia-Pacific is projected to account for a major share of the global genome editing market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to grow in the future, owing to shortage of facilities offering super-specialty care and rise in willingness among parents to seek opinion from super-specialists and increase in availability of developed healthcare infrastructure & continuous research activities for development of advanced technologies and services in the region.
The Major Key Players Are:
• Agilent Technologies
• Danaher
• CRISPR Therapeutics
• Editas Medicine
• Eurofins Scientific
• Horizon Discovery Limited
• GenScript
• Merck
• Thermo Fisher Scientific.
• Lonza
