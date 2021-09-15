Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Boston Beer Company Investors - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Class Action Investigation

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is making investors of The Boston Beer Company (“Boston Beer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAM) that on September 14, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed (1:21-cv-07693) against the Company in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired, Boston Beer securities between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The class action Plaintiff is pursuing claims against the Boston Beer Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

According to the class action complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Boston Beer Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.

The Boston Beer Defendants, allegedly, failed to disclose to investors that (1) Boston Beer’s hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Boston Beer Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

BOSTON BEER INVESTORS WHO ACQUIRED THE COMPANY’S SECURITIES DURING THE CLASS PERIOD AND SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $100,000 ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT EITHER JOHN KEHOE, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 801, JKEHOE@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, OR KEVIN CAULEY, DIRECTOR, CLIENT RELATIONS, (215) 792-6676, EXT. 802, KCAULEY@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

