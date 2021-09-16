Hg Sponsors PowerUP to Give Disadvantaged Youth a Hand Up
Sponsorship from Hg, a leading global investor in software and services, will fully fund 200 martial arts scholarships for disadvantaged Atlanta youth.
“We, at Hg, have looked to support organizations that deliver long-term, measurable impact in the areas of education and technology. PowerUP is exactly that.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerUP Scholarship Fund, Inc. (“PowerUP”), an Atlanta-based mentorship program for disadvantaged youth, announces “Black Belt” level sponsorship from Hg, a leading global investor in software and services.
— Nic Humphries, Executive Chairman and Senior Partner at Hg
Hg’s contribution will fully fund 200 scholarships for disadvantaged Atlanta youth to train with PowerUP’s highly qualified senseis, and support investments in staff and systems to support growth.
PowerUP partners with martial arts senseis for their dedication to the education and whole-self development of at-risk youth. PowerUP’s senseis are able to effectively mentor 30 to 60 kids with proven results. The core values PowerUP teaches through its senseis are SELF-CONTROL, RESILIENCE, and RESPECT. Martial arts are unique among other sporting activities in that these values are deeply rooted in the training, and culture.
With its highly scalable model, PowerUP more than doubled the number of students served in the first half of 2021, growing from 70 to over 160 students. With Hg’s contribution, PowerUP anticipates doubling again over the next year.
PowerUP’s focus on core values complements the work Hg supports through The Hg Foundation, a charitable foundation supporting those who may otherwise experience barriers to access STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
“We are excited to have Hg’s endorsement. For a global investment firm to sponsor what is today an Atlanta-based mentorship program speaks to the scalability of the model we’ve built, and the potential of the program outside of North America.”
Austin Scee, PowerUP Co-Founder
As software focused investors, Hg also values the PowerUP business model in how the organization gathers and utilizes data. The data that PowerUP collects can be used to better understand the efficacy of martial arts training in promoting PowerUP’s core values, and contributing to the lifelong success of its scholarship students.
“It is such a critical time for technology education and skills development, across North America and the world. We, at Hg, have focused a lot on this area in recent years and have looked to support organizations that deliver long-term, measurable impact in the areas of education and technology. PowerUP is exactly that. We have gotten to know Austin and the PowerUP story through Hg’s relationship with Austin’s for-profit business, Razorhorse Capital. Austin has built a unique data-based business model at Razorhorse, and we see the potential to apply that same rigor to PowerUP.”
About Hg
Hg is a leading investor in software and services, focused on backing businesses that change how we all do business. Deep technology expertise, complemented by vertical application specialization and dedicated operational support, provides a compelling proposition to management teams looking to scale their businesses. Hg has funds under management of over $37 billion, with an investment team of over 140 professionals, plus a portfolio team of more than 35 operators, providing practical support to help our businesses to realize their growth ambitions. Based in London, Munich and New York, Hg has a portfolio of over 35 software and technology businesses, worth around $70 billion aggregate enterprise value, with over 55,000 employees globally, growing at over 20% per year. Visit www.hgcapital.com for more information.
About PowerUP Scholarship Fund, Inc.
PowerUP was founded by Austin Scee and Mike Gandy Auzenne who were matched in the Big Brothers Big Sisters (“BBBS”) program in Atlanta in 1997. Through Austin’s mentorship, Mike went from the projects of Atlanta to Colgate, Wall Street, Harvard Business School (“HBS”) and beyond. In 2016, when Mike graduated from HBS, he and Austin set out to build a mentorship model that could deliver the core elements of the mentorship Mike received through a more scalable model. In early 2017, the pair founded PowerUP. Visit www.powerupscholarship.org for more information.
