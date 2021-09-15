COVID-19 Daily Update 9-15-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 15, 2021, there have been 3,624,248 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 214,984 total cases and 3,296 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Harrison County, a 74-year old male from Preston County, a 46-year old male from Upshur County, an 87-year old male from Mineral County, a 47-year old female from Cabell County, a 61-year old male from Berkeley County, a 71-year old female from Pleasants County, a 79-year old male from Harrison County, an 88-year old male from Mingo County, a 79-year old male from Randolph County, an 80-year old male from Tyler County, an 81-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, a 50-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Hancock County, a 47-year old male from Cabell County, a 73-year old female from Calhoun County, a 46-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Mineral County, a 73-year old male from Jefferson County, a 29-year old male from Berkeley County, a 54-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old female from Wirt County, a 58-year old female from Monroe County, a 44-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Monongalia County, a 58-year old male from Mingo County, a 55-year old male from Monongalia County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Lewis County, a 67-year old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Logan County, and an 87-year old female from Logan County.

“This is another tragic day for West Virginia as the death toll continues to rise. Our heart goes out to these West Virginians and their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please continue all prevention efforts against COVID-19, including scheduling a vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2,207), Berkeley (15,490), Boone (2,804), Braxton (1,538), Brooke (2,657), Cabell (12,223), Calhoun (730), Clay (946), Doddridge (910), Fayette (4,795), Gilmer (1,090), Grant (1,699), Greenbrier (3,964), Hampshire (2,464), Hancock (3,347), Hardy (2,012), Harrison (8,097), Jackson (2,932), Jefferson (5,740), Kanawha (19,943), Lewis (2,150), Lincoln (2,164), Logan (4,368), Marion (5,979), Marshall (4,473), Mason (2,906), McDowell (2,192), Mercer (6,879), Mineral (3,722), Mingo (3,698), Monongalia (10,976), Monroe (1,769), Morgan (1,626), Nicholas (2,721), Ohio (5,265), Pendleton (959), Pleasants (1,183), Pocahontas (904), Preston (3,735), Putnam (6,996), Raleigh (9,297), Randolph (4,171), Ritchie (1,077), Roane (1,011), Summers (1,122), Taylor (1,725), Tucker (804), Tyler (1,101), Upshur (3,188), Wayne (4,359), Webster (842), Wetzel (2,025), Wirt (636), Wood (10,468), Wyoming (2,905).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Calhoun, Doddridge, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Wayne, and Wood counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV

Calhoun County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Calhoun Middle/High School Parking Lot, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV

Doddridge County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV Campground, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Monongalia County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking Lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, St. Mary’s Marina, 617 Riverside Drive, St. Mary’s WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.