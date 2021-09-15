Submit Release
Fall Trout Stocking Starts in October

Maryland Waters to be Ready for Harvest

Photo of several trout in a net

Maryland DNR photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the fall trout stocking season will begin in early October. 

Thousands of brown, golden, and rainbow trout will be released in several creeks, ponds, and lakes throughout Maryland. Anglers should consult the 2021 Maryland Guide to Fishing and Crabbing for all regulations and any seasonal restrictions for their favorite waters. 

As a reminder, new brook trout regulations are now in effect requiring catch-and-release fishing only in all put-and-take trout areas and all waters east of Interstate 81. Anglers should take time to properly identify brook trout — which are not stocked by DNR — when fishing in catch-and-release waters.

Fall stocking locations and times can change due to a variety of factors, including water temperature, water flow, and weather conditions. DNR publishes stocking information online, and through social media channels.

Anglers can sign up to receive stocking updates or can call a recorded hotline at 800-688-3467, which is updated every Friday. Anglers can also sign up for the weekly Maryland Fishing Report, which provides anglers an in-depth fishing forecast. 

