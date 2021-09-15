Kanga Exchange Partners with Tenset for an Exclusive Public Sale of KNG Token and Marketing Partnership

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kanga Exchange announces a partnership with Tenset to launch their native token, KNG, in an exclusive public sale via the Tenset Gems Launch Platform. Tenset will help develop and expand Kanga's operations internationally by promoting the project to attract new investors worldwide.



Kanga Exchange is a dynamic FinTech system designed to encourage and facilitate the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies in everyday life. Kanga's primary field of operations is the cryptocurrency exchange which launched in September 2018. Since then, they have been steadily advancing - the range of services being provided has expanded to include such tools as a wallet for holding crypto assets, cryptocurrency exchange offices (both physical and online), a payment gateway, a profitable Proof-of-Stake system, and an IEO platform. Kanga is currently the largest cryptocurrency exchange in central-eastern Europe, with over 250 physical exchange offices. Notably, Kanga exchange does not require any KYC procedures to use their services.

The founders of Kanga set themselves the goal of facilitating the mass adoption of cryptocurrency in everyday life. They innovatively created a space where each user can start their adventure in the world of cryptocurrencies with ease. All they need to take off is an email address and the Kanga Wallet app, nothing else. This is where Kanga sets itself apart from other major exchanges on the market that require extensive KYC procedures when creating an account and trading cryptocurrencies. In addition, the existence of physical exchange offices offers Kanga the opportunity to attract a larger audience of new investors and users to the platform with their fast and straightforward onboarding system. Kanga aims to expand outside of Poland and gain a foothold internationally in Europe and the rest of the world.

KNG is the native utility token on the Kanga exchange. KNG is an ERC20 token with a maximum supply of 21 million. KNG benefits from the growth of the exchange as it is required to pay for all fees. The Proof-of-Stake system offers a lucrative yield to KNG by sharing the profits made by the platform each day.

Tenset Gem Launch Platform

The KNG token will be available on the Tenset Gems Launch Platform exclusively for 10set holders. Holders can obtain a year's subscription to the launchpad by locking 3,000 10set coins for 1 year. This makes them eligible for all launches of gems during the year period of their subscription.

What is Tenset?

Tenset is an innovative blockchain project that revolutionizes the investment space in the cryptocurrency market. Tenset has created a modern version of an ETF whereby investors can gain exposure to a wide range of cryptocurrencies by purchasing the 10set coin. The assets in the portfolio are chosen with a stable return in mind so that holders of 10set can receive passive income based on the portfolio's performance. Tenset also created a lucrative launchpad for innovative blockchain projects that have the utmost potential to aid their portfolio development. Kanga is the second Gem to be featured, following Metahero, which has performed exceptionally since launch.

In addition, a portion of the profits made through the ETF 2.0 portfolio is used to purchase 10set tokens on the market and burn them, further contributing to the deflationary aspect.

Media Contact

Company: Kanga Exchange

Contact: Kamil Żynda

Email: kzynda@kanga.exchange

Website: https://kanga.exchange/en/

SOURCE: Kanga Exchange