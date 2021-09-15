Global Proanthocyanidins Market to Reach $207.9 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in preference for products with natural ingredients, expansion of raw material sources for proanthocyanidins extraction, and surge in prevalence of obesity among population drive the global proanthocyanidins market. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the market. However, the pandemic favored the sale of proanthocyanidins via online sales channels to boost immunity products.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global proanthocyanidins market generated $120.3 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $207.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in preference for products with natural ingredients, expansion of raw material sources for proanthocyanidins extraction, and surge in prevalence of obesity among population drive the global proanthocyanidins market. However, high prices of proanthocyanidins and low product awareness along with easy availability of low-cost substitutes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, expansion in online sales channels and proliferation of raw materials are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample (220 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9186

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the sales of proanthocyanidins-based nutraceuticals due to closure of supermarkets. However, the pandemic favored the sale of proanthocyanidins via online sales channels to boost immunity products.

Rise in concerns regarding nutrition, easy access to information, and increase in consumer awareness regarding role of immunity and dietary supplements boosted the demand for proanthocyanidins-based products.

The report segments the global proanthocyanidins market on the basis of source, form, sales channel, and region.

Based on source, the grapes segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. However, the berries segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Proanthocyanidins Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9186?reqfor=covid

On the basis of form, the powder segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. However, the tablet segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market.

The global proanthocyanidins market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/9186

The global proanthocyanidins market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Artemis International, Enomark Biotech, Eevia Health, Givaudan International SA, Fruit d’Or, INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc., Indena S.p.A, Nexira, Natac, and Xi’an Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn