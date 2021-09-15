Fin Fish Market Size, Current and Future Trends, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2025

Fin Fish Market

Fin Fish Market

Others segment consist of carps, mackerels, sea bream & trout is expected to retain its dominant position, in terms of revenue generation, throughout the period

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fin Fish Market by Environment (Freshwater, Marine Water, and Brackish Water) and Fish Type (Tropical Fin Fish and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025″. According to the report, the global fin fish market accounted for $164.8 billion in 2017 and is expected to attain $238.5 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

The growth of the global fin fish market is driven by the surge in fish production to meet food supply, rise in global protein demand from livestock and fisheries, and rapid technological advancement in the field of fin fish. However, rise in water temperature and pollution significantly hinders market growth. Nonetheless, the evolution in inland fishing and the adoption of sustainable technology would provide lucrative opportunities to emerging market players in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5227

By environment, the freshwater segment is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period and generate almost three-fifths of the global revenue by 2025. This is attributed to the implementation of fisheries policy around the world that have supported the development of freshwater fish cultivation. However, the marine water segment is poised to register the highest CAGR of 4.7%, on account of it being a favorable environment for rearing fish.

By fish type, the salmon segment is not only expected to remain the largest segment throughout the forecast period but also register the highest growth rate. It is projected to occupy more than a quarter of global shares by 2025, due to the increasing use of modern fishing and fish farming techniques, i.e. intensive salmon farming using open-net cages, which is set to boost market growth in the future.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Fin Fish Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5227?reqfor=covid

Asia-Pacific is projected to occupy more than two-thirds of the global market shares by 2025. The region is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, due to the development of efficient aquaculture technology to cater to a large fish consumption market.

Key market players

The key players analyzed in the report include Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation), Cooke Fin fish Inc., Grupo Farallon Fin fish, Leroy Sea Food Group, Marine Harvest ASA, P/F Bakkafrost, Selonda Fin fish S.A., Stolt Sea Farm, Tassal Group Limited, and Thai Union Group Public Company Limited. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5227

Similar Reports:

Seafood Market Expected to Reach $193,913.6 Million by 2027

Global Seaweed Market Expected to Reach $ 9,075.65 Million by 2024

Upcoming Reports:
Wild Pollock Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wild-pollock-market
Tilapia Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tilapia-market-A06714
Canned Sardines Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-sardines-market-A07411
Canned Seafood Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-seafood-market-A07446

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research

You just read:

Fin Fish Market Size, Current and Future Trends, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2025

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Cold-Pressed Oil Market Size To See Record Break Revenue $$36.40 Billion By 2026
Gummy Vitamins Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2026
Skimmed Milk Market Size To See Record Break Revenue $16,498 Million By 2024, At CAGR Of 7.3%
View All Stories From This Author