Global 3D Printing Services Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The 3D Printing Services Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘3D Printing Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the 3D printing services market is expected grow from $4.97 billion in 2020 to $6.76 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 25%. The reduction in manufacturing costs and process downtime increased demand for the 3D printing services market.

The 3D printing service market consists of services provided by 3D printing service providers to companies in any of the forms of 3D printed parts, rapid prototyping, components produced by 3D printers, and related services such as software upgrades and maintenance.

Trends In The Global 3D Printing Services Market

3D printing services providers are implementing cloud-based 3D printing services. Cloud-based 3D printing management platform can be used by any individual, enterprises, schools, and service bureaus to render, fix, store 3D design securely and stream 3D design to the 3D printer with complete data tracking and analytics. Ultimaker, one of the global leaders in desktop 3D printing, launched Ultimaker Cloud platform in TCT Asia 2019 event in China. It will form a crucial platform solution with capabilities to simplify the user workflow ensuring compatibility with a wide variety of software applications and materials. In December 2020, Stratasys Ltd., an American-Israeli manufacturer of 3D printers and 3D production systems, signed an agreement to acquire 3D printing start-up Origin Inc. for total consideration of up to $100 million, including cash and stock. The acquisition will enable Stratasys to use Origin's photopolymer platform and extensive materials ecosystem to expand into the mass production parts segment with a next-generation photopolymer platform.

Global 3D Printing Services Market Segments:

The global 3D printing services market is further segmented based on service offering, end user, application and geography.

By Service Offering: Tooling, Parts Production, Software Services, System Maintenance, Expert Service

By End User: Consumer Products, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense

By Application: Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Parts Manufacturing

By Geography: The global 3D printing service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

3D Printing Services Market Organizations Covered: 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys, Materialise NV, ExOne, Arcam, ProtoLabs – 3D Rapid Prototyping Company, HP Inc., SLM Solutions Group, ARC Group Worldwide, Carbon, Concept Laser (GE), Cookson Precious Metals, EnvisionTEC, GE Additive, Groupe Gorgé, Höganäs, Markforged, Mcor Technologies, Optomec, ReaLizer, Renishaw, Organovo, Nano Dimensions.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

